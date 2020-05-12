Mount Airy Police Reports

• A civil disturbance investigation originating at the Hardee’s parking lot on Rockford Street has led to stolen-vehicle and other charges against two people, including an assault violation faced by one, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The case unfolded last Tuesday afternoon, when a windshield of a Ford Focus owned by Hardee’s employee Joshua Dean Stanley of Abner Lane was broken, causing damages put at $400, and one of the two suspects allegedly brandished a knife in a threatening manner toward Stanley.

Joseph Adam Alford, 35, of 208 Higher Ground Lane, Lowgap, and Alejandra Martinez Mendez, 27, of 484 Abner Lane, subsequently were arrested in the parking lot of Golden Corral nearby, leading to each being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, a felony. The owner of the 2008 Nissan Sentra involved was identified as Fadricka Samon Grant of Greensboro.

Mendez also was charged with assault with a deadly weapon involving the knife and Alford additionally is facing two counts of damage to property as a result of the Tuesday matter. One stems from the windshield breaking and the other involved him being served with an outstanding summons filed on May 2 in connection with a previous incident.

Mendez was jailed without bond and Alford under a $5,000 secured bond, with both scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on July 20.

• Joseph Allen Cook Jr., 28, of 4076 E. Pine St., was arrested Wednesday on Granite Road near Leonard Road on charges of resisting a public officer and disorderly conduct after he was encountered by police during a domestic call.

Cook also was served with a trespassing notice from the city housing authority. He was held without bond in the Surry County Jail, with an Aug. 17 court date set for the case.

• Furniture pieces with a total listed value of $700 were stolen during a break-in at a residence in the 900 block of West Pine Street which was discovered on May 2. This included two rocking chairs, a cedar wardrobe and a dark-green recliner, with the incident also including $80 in damage to a window screen.

Christine Reece of the town of Oak Ridge in Guilford County is listed as the victim of the breaking and entering.