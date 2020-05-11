City high school to celebrate seniors with parade

With plans for graduation still up in the air, city educators wanted to do something different to honor the Class of 2020 later this week.

They succeeded.

On Friday evening Mount Airy High School will celebrate the 136 members of the senior class with a parade.

Similar to how other events such as the Christmas parade are organized, the vehicles will assemble at Veterans Memorial Park, travel southeast on Lebanon Street and then go down Main Street.

Unlike other parades, however, this one is only halfway done when it reaches the post office.

Led by the Mount Airy Police Department, cars will turn right and travel down Pine Street to the area of Gates Pharmacy, then turn right onto South Street and head for the high school.

“We are excited to honor our 2020 senior graduates with a graduation parade,” said Dr. Kim Morrison, school superintendent. “These young men and women have worked hard for 13 years to reach this great time in their educational life.

“The administration and staff want to show their support by lining up on Main Street and hope the community will show up to celebrate this great milestone.”

Principal Jason Dorsett said of the school faculty and staff, “We really believe it will be a lot of fun.”

When it became obvious that classes wouldn’t resume and graduation would be affected, Mount Airy City Schools knew that the ones who would feel it the harshest would be the seniors, said Dorsett.

Staff and central office personnel have talked to other schools, checked social media and read newspaper articles about what other school districts are doing, looking for any innovative ideas for the seniors, he explained. “They deserve it.”

When the parade notion was first presented to the school staff, Dorsett said, “we all knew we loved the idea, and we hope our seniors will, too.”

The community is invited to line the streets along the parade route, but remain in their cars to adhere to the guidelines for social distancing and mass gathering, stated Mount Airy City Schools.

Community members are encouraged to find a spot along the route, park their car and show their support for the Class of 2020 by flashing lights, honking horns, making posters or banners, or just waving.

Businesses, churches and homes along the route can join in by flipping on their lights during the parade.

WPAQ 740AM invites folks to tune in for a live broadcast during the event.

The parade will begin around 8:10 pm., said Dorsett. With the police department leading a slow pace around the loop, by the time the vehicles arrive at the high school, it should be dark.

That will make a stronger visual impact when the coaches have all the lights on for the athletic fields and tennis courts, the principal said.

Seniors will be greeted by their coaches, teachers and club sponsors, as well as the Mount Airy Police Department, Mount Airy Fire Department and N.C. National Guard. Access to the high school parking will be restricted to staff, faculty and coaches.

“I am proud of everything the community and businesses have done for these seniors,” said Dorsett.

Graduation

The 136 seniors is a pretty normal size for Mount Airy’s graduating class, said Dorsett. Last year was a little bigger with 150 grads.

One event that the seniors said they really are going to miss this month is the traditional march through the halls of the other schools, said Dorsett. The seniors would get in their caps and gowns and visit Tharrington, Jones and Mount Airy Middle where they could see, talk to and give hugs to their earlier teachers.

It’s things like this that have the district working to find a way to have some sort of graduation ceremony.

The school system announced Monday a tentative date for August for a morning graduation.

”Seniors and families were invited to complete a survey providing feedback regarding the graduation ceremony; after reviewing this information and a majority vote, a traditional graduation ceremony is planned for Saturday, Aug. 1 at 9 a.m.,” stated a news release from the central office.

“Mount Airy City Schools will work closely with state and health officials to ensure the ceremony complies with requirements of Executive Orders in effect at the time of the event.”

For more information about the senior celebration or graduation at Mount Airy High School, contact principal Jason Dorsett at jdorsett@mtairy.k12.nc.us or 336-789-5147.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_MAHS-Parade-Details.jpgMount Airy City Schools The Class of 2018 sits outside in this file photo. The 2019 ceremony had to be held indoors. What form the 2020 graduation takes is still undecided. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_IMG_9428.jpgThe Class of 2018 sits outside in this file photo. The 2019 ceremony had to be held indoors. What form the 2020 graduation takes is still undecided. Bill Colvard | Adams Publishing

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com