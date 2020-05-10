Colleges offering management systems courses

DOBSON – Anyone a fondness for ever-changing technology, the world of business, and working with people, the new Management Information Systems (MIS) online degree program could be a program that might be of interest to them.

Many classes are being offered in the MIS program this summer; classes start May 18. Those summer classes include: Intro to Business – BUS 110, People Skills – BUS 151, Principles of Financial Accounting – ACC 120, Principles of Managerial Accounting – ACC 121, Intro to Computers – CIS 110, and Web, Programming, and Database Foundation – CTI 110 in addition to English, math and social sciences and humanities classes.

“A career in MIS is exciting because technology changes so rapidly,” said Dr. Dawn Worley, the lead instructor of MIS at Surry Community College. “Professionals in this field have new challenges every single day. It’s not a repetitive line of work, and their skills won’t ever go stale.”

Worley describes MIS professionals as people who have a desire to help others and a willingness to work across departments in a company or organization in a visible role.

“The MIS professional serves as a technology liaison within a company and problem solves to find the best technological solution to improve efficiencies for the company and its clients. This person can hold positions such as computer and information system support roles; database administrators; computer analysts; information security analysts; and computer user support specialists,” Worley said.

MIS professionals with a two-year degree can earn around $40,000 per year, depending on the organization and their work experience, and then expect increased earnings annually with a bachelor’s degree.

Students take a wide variety of classes in MIS including: Accounting; Intro to Business; Business Law; Principles of Management; Principles of Marketing; People Skills; Business Finance; Business Communications; Human Resources Management; Economics; Intro to Computers; Web Programming and Database Foundations; Network and Security Foundation; Database Concepts; Spreadsheets; Web Design, along with the required Math and English classes.

“MIS is a wonderful hybrid degree. We have taken the best courses in Business and Information Technology to design a program that molds graduates into well-rounded individuals with skills in programming, databases, web programming and a knowledge of how business works,” Worley said. “They will have a technical background where they can talk to people in the computer science field, but then will also be able to translate this information into layman’s terms for others in their organization.”

The MIS degree is aligned with other certificate programs at Surry. By completing the MIS degree, students will also earn a business administration certificate and then can choose to complete one more Accounting class to also earn an Accounting certificate.

Students who graduate from Surry can also choose to transfer to East Carolina University to finish a bachelor’s degree in MIS to increase their earning potential.

For more information about the MIS degree, contact Dr. Dawn Worley at 336-386-3363 or worleyc@surry.edu. You can also follow Surry’s Business programs on Facebook @surrybusiness. For information about registration, contact Student Services at 336-386-3264, studentservices@surry.edu, or go to www.surry.edu.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}