County nixes plan for handicap ramp

DOBSON — With expenses a concern since Gov. Roy Cooper’s shelter-at-home order, county officials have called off plans for one construction project.

Back on March 16 — the last public meeting the Surry County Board of Commissioners held before the governor’s order — county leaders voted to postpone building a handicap ramp between two government buildings in Dobson because they believed the project costs were too high.

The county staff was going to look into other options that could be more affordable, but now the board has voted to ditch the idea altogether.

The issue is that the Surry County Government Service Center that went into the former Lowes Foods/Just Save shopping center on Atkins Street is up a hill from the county building that includes the Health and Nutrition Center.

Human resources told the board in March that there is a training room in the new government center that the county can use for employees, but they have to get from the lower level to the top level to go inside.

Right now there is no safe way to get from one building to the other, Don Mitchell, county facilities director, said in March. From the scuffs and scrapes of the grass on the hillside, there obviously have been some people who tried to make it up and down the bank

At the February 2019 meeting where this issue first came before the board, Commissioner Eddie Harris said he could see the project going with one of three materials: pressure-treated lumber, concrete or a Trex building material that likely would outlast the other two. Harris said Trex would probably be more affordable than concrete, too.

When the county opened sealed bids on the project, the three companies interested were all more than $60,000. J.G. Coram Co. was the lowest at $66,700, with Garanco second at $69,800.

That figure for a ramp didn’t sit well with the board.

“I am astounded as hard as we worked to get quotes that the least one we could get is this much,” said Commissioner Van Tucker.

This $66,700 seems like a lot of money, agreed Commissioner Bill Goins.

“That seems awfully high,” said Harris.

“If we don’t supply safe access, then we should deny all access,” said Tucker. The county needs to put up a fence or something to keep people from trying to climb that bank and getting hurt.

The commissioners voted to reject the bids.

Now the county is planning to erect a fence to keep people from getting hurt on the bank.

Going all the way along that hillside would take about 540 feet of fencing, said Mitchell. Using the black plastic-coated chainlink fencing as well as installation would cost $9,450, according to one estimate he received.

Mitchell said if the board agreed he could seek out other companies who could do the job. Then he could choose one if it were lower and qualified without having to return to board for yet another discussion.

The board voted to approve a fence and not accept any bid higher than $9,450.

Substance abuse grant

With the county board holding its most recent meeting via phone and video conferencing, the commissioners remotely approved a grant application to be filed by Mark Willis, the county opioid response director.

County Manager Chris Knopf supplied the board members with a memo from Willis about a possible grant through the U.S. Department of Justice via the Comprehensive Opioid Stimulant Substance Abuse Site-based Program (COSSAP).

“The COSSAP’s purpose is to ‘provide financial and technical assistance to develop, implement or expand comprehensive efforts to identify, respond to, treat and support those impacted by illicit opioids, stimulants and other drugs of abuse,’” wrote Willis.

For a county with less than 100,000 residents, the maximum COSSAP grant award would be $600,000 and would be paid out between Oct. 1 this year and Sept. 30, 2023.

It is a 100% grant so no matching sum is needed from the county, Knopf informed the board.

The submission date for the application is May 21, so Willis must move quickly.

In the memo, the opioid response director wrote, “Among the allowable uses of the grant funding is for ‘comprehensive, real-time, regional information collection, analysis and dissemination.’”

He proposed requesting a maximum of $250,000 to fund the salary and operating expenses of a data analyst position that could work with multiple departments.

“The support provided by the analyst will significantly improve the collaboration of county agencies and sharpen the focus on the county’s growing substance use problems,” noted the memo.

In a discussion three weeks ago, Commissioner Tucker said, “Sometimes these grants are seed money. It is almost like bait; you can’t hardly swallow it, and you can’t hardly let it loose.”

He said he hopes that the board fully investigates the terms of such a grant. How many people would the county be required to hire? Would the county have to provide vehicles or other hidden expenses?

Knopf explained to the board that it can simply approved applying for the grant now. Then if the county is approved for any amount, the commissioners can look over the fine print with County Attorney Ed Woltz before voting to accept the grant.

Budget work

The county board already canceled its regularly scheduled meeting for this past Monday. However, the commissioners are far behind their usual pace at examining the next annual budget and discussing matters with department heads.

The board is planning to have a budget session in the courthouse, following social distancing rules, on Thursday.

The new budget goes into effect July 1 and normally would be approved at the meeting before that, which this year would be June 15, unless the board schedules a special meeting for budget matters.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com