Renfro donates masks to city, county

It‘s hard to see expressions when people’s faces are covered, but appreciative smiles by Mount Airy and Surry County officials were there all the same this week when they received a special donation from Renfro Corp.

With face masks being a hot commodity during the coronavirus pandemic, the local company presented 18 boxes of the protective coverings — 1,728 altogether — for distribution to city and county personnel. This will include both first-responders and rank-and-file employees.

Longtime local residents will recognize Renfro as a longtime sock manufacturer based in Mount Airy, but its focus has changed with the recent advent of COVID-19.

“We went from the sock industry to making masks,” Harold “Stonie” Stone, the company’s senior vice president of corporate marketing, said when the masks were given to local government officials Tuesday afternoon at the Renfro distribution center in Westwood Industrial Park.

“We’ve been making those now for about three weeks,” said Jonah Buelin, supply chain senior vice president, as he pointed to a stack of boxes containing the protective coverings.

“These were made in Cleveland, Tennessee, and assembled and packaged in Mount Airy,” Buelin added.

Statements released by Renfro CEO and President Stan Jewell in conjunction with the donation pointed out how the company was involved in the manufacture of millions of pairs of socks each week at its various locations in the U.S.

“That is until March 2020, when it became apparent that our design and manufacturing expertise could be used to provide millions of face masks to companies and communities to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Jewell added.

“Renfro quickly converted our factories to face masks and in partnership with local companies like Tampco, Onin Staffing and Workforce, Renfro has a capability naturally fulfilled by our existing equipment.”

The product resulting is called the Nightingale face mask, which the company says features excellent protective properties and an ergonomic design aimed at providing superior comfort. Since the masks are washable, they can be reused.

“Within a short time, we will be joining companies across the globe that are extending a hand to others, and we will produce more than one million masks per week,” the Renfro CEO and president stated.

Mount Airy and Surry County officials got an early start on that with the batch they received this week.

“We are proud to partner with the city of Mount Airy and with Surry County to provide protective masks as one part of the solution to combat COVID-19,” Jewell explained regarding the donation.

“Renfro has a long, distinguished history with Mount Airy and Surry County.”

Many of the local government officials attending this week’s presentation, along with Renfro representatives, showed up wearing face masks of their own, a testament to the widespread precautions being taken in response to the coronavirus. And they were happy to get more for their respective employee ranks.

“On behalf of the city, we are most appreciative,” Mayor David Rowe said.

“We’ll make sure the employees get them,” City Manager Barbara Jones said of municipal workers who total around 170.

This was echoed by Larry Johnson, a member of the Surry County Board of Commissioners in attendance who represents the Mount Airy District.

“We’re going to spread them all out,” Johnson said of a Surry government contingent of about 800 workers in his remarks to Renfro representatives. “We’re glad you thought of the county employees.”

The Surry commissioner also thanked Renfro officials for deciding to maintain the company’s headquarters in Mount Airy, referring to a possible relocation reported last summer.

Wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, city and county government officials receive a donation of protective coverings from representatives of Renfro Corp. From left are Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe, Commissioner Marie Wood, City Manager Barbara Jones, Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis, Jonah Buelin and Angie Carpenter of Renfro, Commissioner Ron Niland, Renfro’s Jeanne Montgomery, Commissioner Tom Koch, Stonie Stone of Renftro and Surry County Commissioner Larry Johnson. (Bill Goins, another county commissioner, also was present but not pictured in this particular scene.) https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_Renfro-this.jpgWearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, city and county government officials receive a donation of protective coverings from representatives of Renfro Corp. From left are Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe, Commissioner Marie Wood, City Manager Barbara Jones, Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis, Jonah Buelin and Angie Carpenter of Renfro, Commissioner Ron Niland, Renfro’s Jeanne Montgomery, Commissioner Tom Koch, Stonie Stone of Renftro and Surry County Commissioner Larry Johnson. (Bill Goins, another county commissioner, also was present but not pictured in this particular scene.)

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com