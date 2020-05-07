Sheetz reopens after coronavirus closure

The Sheetz convenience store in Mount Airy was open and operating Thursday, a day after having been closed because one of its employees had tested positive for COVID-19.

The store was closed Tuesday evening, after the company learned of the positive test result. On Wednesday, the store’s interior was closed to the public, as well as the gasoline pumps, in order to allow the entire premises to be cleaned.

The entrance to the store was barricaded Wednesday with orange traffic cones, and a uniformed security officer was posted there.

“We are taking an abundantly cautious approach, working with all employees who may have had close contact with this employee and exceeding all sanitation guidelines,” the company said in a written statement regarding the closing. “All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis.”

As of Thursday morning, 26 people in Surry County had tested positive for the virus, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.