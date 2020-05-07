Day of Prayer observance modified this year

John Kennedy, center, sings “God Bless America,” at the conclusion of Thursday’s National Day of Prayer ceremony in Dobson. Bill Colvard | The News

DOBSON — A year ago, the The Mount Airy Ministerial Association’s observance of the National Day of Prayer for the first time expanded to two area locations.

After years of commemorating the day with a noontime service at the Mount Airy Municipal Building, the association sponsored a simultaneous event on the courthouse square in Dobson.

This year, the event will have no public gathering celebration because of the statewide stay-at-home order and CDC social distancing recommendations for combating the spread of COVID-19.

That doesn’t mean the association and local ministers have given up on commemorating the annual event, which is observed on the first Thursday of each May.

“Due to the importance of this special day, we will be conducting this years’ service live on WPAQ Radio beginning at 12:30 p.m.” said Pastor DM Dalton, president of the ministerial association. “The service format will be modified somewhat from previous years but the content with proclamations from the city commissioners as well as the county commissioners will be read along with the presentation of a sermon. … The program will be modified somewhat but the key elements of the service will be covered.”

Dalton said the theme for this year’s event comes from the book of Habakkuk chapter 2 verse 14, which reads “For the earth shall be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord, as the waters cover the sea.”

“The need to observe this very special day is truly imperative with all that is going on in the world today. I will be conducting the service for the Mount Airy Ministerial Association in its entirety.”

The story goes that the origins of National Day of Prayer go all the way back to 1787 when Benjamin Franklin asked President George Washington to open each day with prayer.

As for the formal recognition, it was in February 1952 in the midst of the Korean War that Rev. Billy Graham petitioned for support of a Congressional bill. On April 17, 1952, President Harry Truman signed the bill into law proclaiming the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer.

The service will be broadcast live on WPAQ, at 740 on the AM dial. Individuals can also listen live online at https://www.wpaq740.com/listen-online/

Service will be radio-only today