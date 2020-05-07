Sheriff arrests boyfriend in woman’s death

Shaw

WESTFIELD — A Westfield man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, reportedly found buried on his property.

According to a press release from Capt. Scott Hudson, of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Thomas Shaw, a white male aged 35, initially reported his girlfriend missing early Wednesday morning.

In searching for Sierra Kathleen Henderson Ashburn, 28, officers from the sheriff’s office later that day went to the address where Shaw reportedly lived with his girlfriend: 181 Woodville Church Road, which is off Westfield Road about half a mile from the Stokes County line.

Hudson said detectives from the sheriff’s office drove out to the residence to follow up with Shaw.

Shaw identified himself as Ashburn’s boyfriend and told investigators they had been living together at the address.

The detectives got more out of Shaw as Hudson stated, “They spoke with Mr. Shaw who provided details about Ms. Ashburn. This information led detectives to Ms. Ashburn’s body, which had been buried on the property.”

At that point, “The Surry County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to assist with processing the crime scene and the Surry County Emergency Services for assistance with support equipment.”

According to Sheriff Steve Hiatt, detectives arrested Shaw for first-degree murder. Shaw is currently in the Surry County Detention Center being held without bond.

“This incident appears to stem from an apparent domestic argument between Ms. Ashburn and Mr. Shaw,” according to the sheriff. “This investigation remains ongoing with continuous law enforcement presence at the scene, and no additional information will be released at this time.”

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Shaw has five convictions dating from 2003 related to thefts, but nothing related to violence.

On May 29, 2003, he was convicted of five counts of breaking and entering and four counts of larceny. He was given probation, a suspended sentence and community service.

