Local, regional COVID cases climbing

Just three days before some parts of Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home order are set to expire, Surry County and some of its neighboring counties are experiencing a steepening increase in COVID-19 cases.

Surry County’s confirmed cases jumped to 20 Tuesday, a more than 50% jump in the six days since the board of commissioners asked Cooper to exempt the county from his stay-at-home order. On that day — April 29 — Surry County’s cases stood at 13.

Some bordering counties have seen their numbers leap upward in recent days, while others have remained relatively low. Wilkes County’s figures have climbed to 128 confirmed cases, with 1 death, Yadkin stands at 25 with one fatality, and Forsyth County had 287 confirmed cases, with 5 deaths, while Carroll County and Galax, in Virginia, have shot up to 19 and 25, respectively.

On the low end, Alleghany County stood at just 6, Stokes County was at 10 Tuesday morning, while the Virginia counties of Grayson and Patrick stood at 5 and 2, respectively.

Statewide, both North Carolina and Virginia officials report cases, and deaths, continue to climb.

In North Carolina, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the time the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updates its website, 12,256 individuals had tested positives, with 452 deaths from the virus. In Virginia, there were 20,256 cases with 713 deaths.

Discrepancies

For the second time, state officials listed an incorrect number for Surry County on Sunday, putting the county’s confirmed case load at 17. By Monday, the figure was down to 16.

According to Maggie Simmons, assistant health director at the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, state officials incorrectly added a positive case count on Sunday.

“They assured us it was to be corrected on yesterday’s (May 4) count, and it was,” Simmons said Tuesday. Then on Monday night four more confirmed cases were added to the total for Tuesday’s 20.

On April 17, state figures indicated Surry’s County had jumped by 5 from the previous day’s totals, from 11 to 16. However, local officials were quick to say that was incorrect, that in checking some equipment to be used for COVID-19 testing, five positive cases were erroneously reported to the state. It was not clear if the mistake in reporting was made locally or at the state level, though the official state tally for Surry County at that time dropped to the correct figure on April 21.

Surry wasn’t the only county to have its figures calculated incorrectly over the weekend. Stokes County’s figure stood at 11 on Sunday, as it had for several days, but then was down to 10 by Monday morning. It was not immediately clear what was the cause or the discrepancy in the Stokes County numbers.

Precautions remain

Surry County Health and Nutrition Center officials continue to ask people to be vigilant with their daily practices as some stores and other businesses begin to open up. Among those practices are:

• Practice social distancing by limiting close contact with others. Maintain a distance of at least 6 feet.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

• Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue and dispose of the tissue.

• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, cell phones, computers, light switches, doorknobs, and handles) using a household detergent and water.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, and if your hands are not visibly dirty use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).

To stay up to date on COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to 898211. Call 2-1-1 (or 888-892-1162) for general questions or for help finding human services resources in your community.