Frontier launches natural gas project

COVID-19 has disrupted many operations locally, but it seems to be business as usual for construction projects including the installation of natural gas lines in the Franklin Road area.

The impetus for the extension recently launched by Frontier Natural Gas is to meet energy needs of Faith Baptist Church off South Franklin Road, which burned in 2018 and led to a rebuilding effort.

Along with lines being installed along that route as a result, additional natural gas expansion will occur in the Pineview area behind the Dollar Tree store on U.S. 601. This is providing the opportunity for commercial and residential properties in the densely populated area to access service via the new infrastructure.

“Everybody in between will benefit from this,” Kim Foley of Frontier Natural Gas in Elkin, who works in sales and engineering capacities at the company, said of those desiring that availability.

About 200 structures potentially could be served by the expansion, which is part of the normal growth pattern for the energy supplier, according to another company official.

“We actually serve six different counties,” Frontier Natural Gas President/General Manager Fred Steele said Friday. “We try to do projects in each of those areas every year.”

Steele added that Frontier now has about 1,200 customers in Surry, served by around 30 miles of transmission lines, and is looking to expand on that through further projects.

“Looking at the five-to-ten-year plans that we have developed, we believe that the exponential growth anticipated from these projects could exceed 5,000 to 10,000 additional customers depending upon the adoption rate.”

In the first year after a line project in Surry County, the hookup rate ranges from about 20 to 25 percent in the territory involved and gradually builds to around 35 percent, according to Steele.

Project welcomed

The presence of natural gas as an alternative energy source has gradually increased in the Mount Airy area in recent years, including a move in 2014 to supply it to Westwood Industrial Park through a partnership with the city and county governments.

Other sites also gained service access along the path of that line to the park, which was extended from West Lebanon Street.

Mount Airy Community Development Director Martin Collins welcomes the latest project in the Franklin Road area.

“I’m really glad to see it,” Collins said Thursday. “I think more natural gas around Mount Airy is great.”

A local economic-development official has said that after it came about in the 1980s, Westwood Industrial Park missed out on possible tenants due to the lack of natural gas availability.

And Steele, the Frontier official, said his company continues to engage with Todd Tucker, the president of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership, on projects to provide an energy source preferred by some businesses.

“We’re constantly working with him to bring natural gas,” Steele said of efforts by Tucker to make it more widely accessible.

The present state of the energy market is conducive to that, the company official said. “The price of natural gas is down,” Steele mentioned, along with oil.

There is much talk nowadays about the need to shift to sustainable energy sources such as solar and reduce the carbon footprint, which the Frontier Natural Gas official acknowledges — while also pointing out that the company is involved in such far-reaching plans.

But for now, there is still a place for the so-called conventional energy product it supplies, according to Steele.

“Natural gas is still the bridge,” he said of transitioning to alternative resources in the future.

“I think natural gas is still going to be part of the infrastructure for many years.”

