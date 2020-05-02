County schools to hold virtual 6th grade transition

Surry County School System’s middle schools will hold virtual transition nights for rising sixth grade students on Tuesday, May 5 at 6 p.m., with the exception of Meadowview Magnet Middle. Meadowview will hold its transition night on Thursday, May 7 at 6 p.m.

“In order to ensure students have an opportunity to learn what makes middle school in Surry County Schools special, principals and teachers will host virtual community transition events for all rising sixth graders in Surry County,” the school system said in announcing the transition events.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been complying with state requirements for staying at home and social distancing. However, we want to use available technology to facilitate a meet and greet with our rising sixth grade students and their families,” said Dr. Travis L. Reeves, superintendent of Surry County Schools. “The change from elementary to middle school is a big transition. I believe it is important for students to have this opportunity to meet their fellow classmates, their principals, and their teachers. The virtual transition night will provide that outlet for students and their families while giving us an opportunity to share all of the wonderful adventures that await students when they return to school and make the transition to middle school. We look forward to our continued partnership with families.”

For information about how to access the virtual transition night event, see the following event flyers and check the mail for a postcard invitation. If there are questions, contact your child’s school.