Elkin man charged in shooting death

Wood

Wood -

An Elkin man has been charged in the shooting death of another local man.

James Neil Wood, 47, of 150 Randolph Lane, Elkin, has been charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of Jonathan Neal Brame, 44, of 332 Swaim Trail Elkin, after a Wednesday incident at Brame’s address, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the statement, released by Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt, deputies from his office arrived on the scene shortly after 8 p.m. that evening to find the victim, Brame, dead of an apparent gunshot wound. Wood was on the scene of the shooting when deputies arrived.

Deputies and detectives with the sheriff’s office remained on the scene conducting interviews and gathering information throughout the night. During the investigation, deputies determined that Wood allegedly was the shooter.

He was arrested and charged in the case on Thursday, when he was jailed under a $250,000.00 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office did not release a possible motive for the shooting, or any other details of the incident.