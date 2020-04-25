Police reports

• Power tools and other property valued at nearly $2,000 have been stolen in a break-in at a commercial establishment in Mount Airy, according to city police department reports.

The incident occurred Tuesday at 564 N. Andy Griffith Parkway, the address for Homeway Furniture Warehouse. Stolen were a Bosch jigsaw; three Hitachi staple guns, along with a Hitachi cordless reciprocating saw and Hitachi flashlight; a Porter-Cable air compressor; a Rockwell sonicrafter; a Dremel tool; a DeWalt jigsaw and brad gun; two power sanders; an electric hand planer; miscellaneous screws; and a wooden rocking chair.

Listed as victims of the crime are Danny McKinley Nancy of Wood Cove Drive and Jonathan Merritt Carter of West Lebanon Street.

• William Kelly Wood, 41, of 6581 W. Pine St., Lowgap, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon after he was encountered at 205 N. Main St. by officers who knew he was wanted by state authorities. Wood was held under a $10,000 secured bond and turned over to parole personnel, with no court date listed for the case.

• Julie Ann Bice, 39, of 202 Deerfield Lane, was charged with driving while impaired Tuesday at the Circle K convenience store on Rockford Street after an investigation of a motor vehicle collision involving a 2002 Mercury Marquis she allegedly was operating.

Bice admitted to having taken more of the drug Klonopin than was prescribed, along with methamphetamine and heroin, police records state. She is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on June 1.

• A moped valued at $1,200 was stolen last Sunday from the residence of owner Adrian Chrisshun Clark in the 800 block of Willow Street. The moped was described as a red 2018 Tao Tao model with license number MA49547.