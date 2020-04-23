Newspaper unveils marketing grant program

The Mount Airy News is opening up a Small Business Marketing Grant program to help local businesses reach out to their customers in the community.

“So many small businesses are struggling right now,” said Mount Airy News Publisher Sandra Hurley. “This is our commitment to those small businesses to help them.”

The newspaper has set aside $250,000 to use for the community grant program as matching grant money for businesses wishing to advertise in The Mount Airy News and its sister publications, the Stokes News, The Elkin Tribune, The Yadkin Ripple, and The Carroll News.

It’s a dollar-for-dollar matching grant, which means any business which is approved for the grant program advertising in one of the newspapers will have their ad dollar matched by the newspaper, meaning it can essentially double the amount of advertising for their dollar.

“This is a way for us to do our part to help small community businesses with their marketing during these trying times,” Hurley said. “We have also put together special discount programs that will make their money stretch even farther.”

Those wishing to apply for the grant program can do so online at mtairynews.com.

“Applying is very, very easy,” Hurley said. “There are just a few questions, it takes just a few minutes. And it’s perfectly okay if someone applying for the grant doesn’t know what they want to apply the money to right now,” she said. Once a matching grant application is approved, she said a marketing professional from the Mount Airy News, or the sister papers, will contact the grant applicant to learn what their needs are and develop a plan to use their advertising and matching grant dollars for maximum benefit.

The grant program expires July 31, and minimum grant applications are $500.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/small-business.pdf