Event offering free dental care postponed

The continuing battle against Mr. Tooth Decay is being forced to take a back seat to the coronavirus, at least where an annual local program offering free dental services is concerned.

Issues surrounding COVID-19 have prompted the postponement of the sixth-annual Dentistry from the Heart event that had been planned for May 9 at the office of Dr. John Gravitte in Mount Airy.

With the help of Gravitte’s dental team, along with other doctors and volunteers in the area, it has provided a day of free services to adults and children in need of tooth extractions, fillings or hygiene cleanings.

The decision to delay this year’s event indefinitely came after a “long and creative discussion,” according to an announcement from Amanda Fretwell, marketing director for Gravitte’s dental practice.

It was made in response to various restrictions imposed statewide on public gatherings.

“The annual attendance of 100-plus patients and 80-plus volunteers, coupled with the ongoing social distancing and group-limit requirements, really gave us no other choice,” Fretwell added in reference to the free dental clinic.

“Although this is one of our favorite days of the year and there remains a great need for dental care in our state (and beyond), the health and safety of patients, volunteers and team members remains our top priority at all times.”

No alternate date for the Dentistry from the Heart service has been identified, with the postponement a disappointment not only to those receiving free services but the volunteers involved who also seem to benefit from the experience of helping others.

They include Glenda Gravitte of Pilot Mountain, the mother of Dr. Gravitte, who regularly assists with his charitable events along with other family members, which also has included a special dental day for veterans.

“I think we all understand the reasoning for this,” she said Thursday of the Dentistry from the Heart postponement in relation to what’s occurring with the coronavirus.

“There are so many things that have changed,” Mrs. Gravitte added. “But we will be so excited when it (the dental campaign) gets back on a course where other people can be helped — that will be such an amazing thing.”

Fretwell signaled a hope that this will occur sooner rather than later.

“Once we determine the schedules and availability of our doctor volunteers along with the varying school and community schedules for all volunteers, we will announce the new date,” she advised. “We are excited to move forward and plan a date in the future.”

Along with the spirit of volunteerism accompanying the providing of dental care, Glenda Gravitte says another element will remain just as strong in the interim: the desire of Dr. Gravitte to make a difference.

“It’s just that he has such a big heart — he and his staff want to help other people, especially the veterans,” she said.

“There are just so many things that he wants to do for other people.”

