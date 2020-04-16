New COVID-19 case in Surry

Surry County has its 11th confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center.

The agency, as is its policy, did not release any details of the case, other than to say it was a positive test result. It is the first confirmed case since April 7. On that day the case numbers in the county jumped from 3 to 10.

Most counties bordering Surry have fewer confirmed cases. Stokes County has 10, Yadkin has 11, Wilkes has four, though that includes one death, and Alleghany County has just two. Across the border in Virginia, Carroll has three, and both Patrick County and Grayson County have no cases.

The one exception to those relatively low numbers for bordering counties is Forsyth (including Winston-Salem), which has 122 confirmed cases and five deaths. The North Carolina locality with the worst outbreak thus far is Mecklenburg County, which includes Charlotte. There, the state has confirmed 1,084 cases with 19 deaths.

Statewide in North Carolina, as of Thursday morning, there have been 5,465 confirmed cases, with 131 deaths. In Virginia, there have been 6,889 positive results and 208 deaths. Nationwide, according to the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, there have been 605,390 confirmed cases, with 24,582 deaths.

“The public should continue to follow Gov. (Roy) Cooper’s North Carolina Shelter in Place order issued on March 27, 2020, which requires residents to stay home to the extent possible in order to slow the spread of COVID19,” the local health department said. “It is also imperative that residents always practice social distancing when interacting with persons outside of their household.”

The department also wants to remind folks of some basic steps individuals should take to protect themselves and those around them. Among those are:

• Avoid contact with people who are sick;

• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care;

• Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue and dispose of the tissue;

• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, cell phones, computers, light switches, doorknobs, and handles) using a household detergent and water;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, and if your hands are not visibly dirty use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

The CDC also has changed from its earlier recommendation, and is now advising individuals to wear cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

“Masks can limit the spread of a disease from an infected person depending on the type,” the department said in a written statement Thursday. “In the case of COVID-19, transmission of the virus is thought to occur primarily though respiratory droplets. Droplets can land in other people’s mouths or noses when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The droplet can also contaminate surfaces that others then touch before touching their faces.

“Please remember that cloth and do-it-yourself masks are what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends for members of the general population. Surgical masks and N95 respirators are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders,” the agency said.

The health department offered these guidelines for the proper use of a cloth face mask. They should:

▪ Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face;

▪ Be secured with ties or ear loops;

▪ Include multiple layers of fabric;

▪ Allow for breathing without restriction;

▪ Be able to be laundered and machine-dried without damage or change to shape.

Health department offers tips to prevent spread