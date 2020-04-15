Budget concerns weigh on Pilot board

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A lot can change in a month, and Pilot Mountain officials now are taking a step back from a project that took up almost the entire March meeting.

Last month the town Board of Commissioners heard proposals from two consulting firms eager to work on a comprehensive plan that state law now requires be in place by June 2022.

Such a plan could encompass all facets of town policy, including land use, downtown development, street plans and tourism.

The problem is that such a large project will cost a chunk of tax dollars, and in this virus-affected economic environment, such money could be hard to come by.

When the town board convened last month, the meeting came just a few hours after Mayor Evan Cockerham declared a state of emergency for Pilot Mountain. The next morning Surry County Chairman Larry Johnson would sign a state of emergency declaration for the whole county.

At that time, COVID-19 hadn’t even been positively established in Surry County yet. There had only been 40 confirmed cases across the whole state, and restaurants still had dining areas open.

Now four weeks later, the state has 5,024 confirmed positives and 108 deaths.

Rather than meet at Town Hall, officials linked up through video conferencing.

On the screen together were the mayor; Commissioners Donna Kiger, Scott Needham, Kimberly Quinn and Hilda Willis; Town Manager Michael Boaz; and Town Attorney Ed Woltz.

“We’ve all decided that it’s a good idea for us to continue meeting in whatever way possible — and this seems to be it — so that we can keep the town’s business moving forward,” Mayor Evan Cockerham stated at the start of Monday night’s meeting.

Boaz reminded the commissioners that they heard from Benchmark Planning and Mosaic Civic Studio about the comprehensive plan. The board didn’t act on the presentations at that time, but waited to mull things over.

The town manager said he did not give a professional recommendation on the selection, but believes both would do a fine job. He said unless the board really wanted him to speak up, he would refrain from picking either one because he happens to have personal connections with the leaderships of both firms.

Then Boaz added, “I am a little — not a little — I am very concerned as to what next year’s budget is going to look like with the impact of our economic shutdown starting to be felt. I don’t know how much our revenues could be down. One estimate says sales tax revenue could be off as much as 20%, which for us would be $100,000, give or take.

“Obviously if our sales tax revenue is off $100,000, we’re not doing a comprehensive plan project next year. And there are a lot of other hard decisions you’ll have to make. I don’t really believe it will be off 20%, at least I hope it won’t, but it’s a possibility.”

Boaz made a suggestion that the board could select a firm for the project, but then let the firm know that it couldn’t start work or start spending money on the project until the town board gives the signal, which could be late in this calendar year when the town has a better grasp on where it is with its budget and finances.

”In the last week or two I’ve started reading a lot of stuff how the health experts don’t know if this is going to come back for another round in November,” said Boaz. “And if that happens …. ehh yeah, it will not be a good situation.”

“So should we be making this decision today?” asked Commissioner Willis.

“You don’t have to,” replied the town manager. “If you made the decision, I would not turn whichever consultant you selected loose to start the work until well after July 1. You have until June 2022 to get the comprehensive plan completed under the new state laws, so that means if it takes it a year, you have until June 2021 to get started.”

Willis then asked, “What percentage of their contract would they be requesting based on us choosing them? At what point do they get their first installment?”

“They wouldn’t get their first installment until they started working,” replied Boaz. He suggested that if the plan will take 10 months or 12 months to do, then divide up the payment into that many monthly installments.

“From the way it sounds,” the mayor spoke up, “I wouldn’t really be comfortable considering letting them start until probably September at the earliest — when we have a better idea what the sales tax numbers are going to be and what the fall might be like from health experts.

“So I guess the question is: Do we want to go ahead and select a firm? And is there any real benefit from doing that?”

“I agree with what you’re saying that maybe now is not the best time to select it,” said Commissioner Quinn. “Once we finalize the budget and see some more clear numbers — because it’s a large amount to spend without knowing the ramifications of the revenue that’s going to come in.”

The commissioners did not discuss what that amount might be, only that Boaz said the cost was similar between the two firms.

Commissioner Kiger said she agreed with the idea of tabling the decision until after the board has worked on the next budget. She made the motion to table this, and the board approved.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

