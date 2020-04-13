COVID-19 doesn’t stop Easter service

Cars are gathered for a drive-in Easter service at Flat Rock Pentecostal Holiness Church during the weekend. Dr. David Sparks, its pastor, is visible in the center of the photo to the left of Surry Emergency Services Director John Shelton, who was recognized for his and other local public safety and health workers’ roles in dealing with the pandemic.

Limits on gatherings imposed for the coronavirus and the notion that church services aren’t essential functions couldn’t have come at a worse time as a special occasion for the religious community, Easter Sunday, approached this past weekend.

However, at least one local congregation found a way to conduct a holiday service while still observing social-distancing guidelines. This occurred at Flat Rock Pentecostal Holiness Church, where a time-honored American tradition — the drive-in — was employed for a new use.

Rather than a drive-in restaurant or movie theater, a drive-in church service was involved which allowed participants to sit safely inside their vehicles for the sermon and other activities.

“It went great — we probably had 35 cars here,” said Dr. David Sparks, the pastor of the church located off N.C. 103 in the Flat Rock community.

“I told them to honk their horns if they agreed with something,” Sparks said of the introduction he provided to those attending which allowed them to react to what they were about to see and hear.

“And they were tooting their horns all over the place,” said the pastor who has been with the church since 1994. “I even got a few (toots) while I was preaching.”

As was the case with many churches around the country, Flat Rock Pentecostal Holiness struggled over how to deal with the restrictions accompanying COVID-19, including stay-at-home and lockdown orders, while still observing Easter in an appropriate way.

It is considered the most important religious period of the year, celebrating Jesus Christ’s resurrection from the dead after his execution by crucifixion.

Some congregations canceled their traditional Easter sunrise and other services altogether, while others defied coronavirus guidelines by meeting inside churches, risking charges from law enforcement. Though some relied on live streaming of services, Flat Rock Pentecostal Holiness was among those choosing the in-person drive-in option.

“It was a last-minute thing — pretty much last-minute,” Sparks said of how its plan unfolded.

At first, some kind of service was envisioned which would have originated from a room inside the church.

“But somebody suggested, ‘let’s do a drive-in,’ and it snowballed from there,” the pastor related. “It was held right at the front door of the church — we have a nice canopy there.”

There was a bit of a scheduling dilemma posed by the service which kept the event from being conducted in accordance with the usual Easter schedule.

“We were going to do it Sunday morning, but everybody’s weather reports were pretty foreboding,” Sparks said of predictions for rain which were universally noted by news outlets in the area.

“So we decided to do it Saturday at 6 p.m.” Sunny conditions prevailed then.

In addition to an Easter-themed sermon, the service at Flat Rock featured a special appearance by Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton.

Shelton was recognized not only for his role in the local response to the COVID-19 epidemic, but was there representing public safety and health-care personnel as a whole, Sparks said. This included the Surry Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies, the health department, rescue squads, fire departments and hospital personnel.

Sparks and Shelton were among a handful of those attending the Easter service who were out in the open during the gathering.

Others who did so were the three members of a men’s vocal group known as Lift Him Up, the pastor said. The trio performed about five songs for the occasion.

“They stood probably six feet apart and each of them had a microphone,” Sparks said. “They blasted it out pretty good.”

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

