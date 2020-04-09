Police reports

• A Mount Airy resident was arrested Tuesday on an obscenity charge which had been filed earlier that day in Randolph County, according to city police department reports.

Ronald Burris Hayes, 32, of 317 Howard St., was encountered by officers at that location and served with outstanding warrants on charges of felony dissemination of obscenity and cyberstalking, a misdemeanor. No other details were available regarding the allegations, for which Hayes was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

The Mount Airy man is scheduled to appear in court on June 30 in Asheboro, the Randolph County seat.

• Also Tuesday, Sean Patrick McCormack, 48, of 161 Westover Drive, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen property in the Lowe’s Hardware/Food Lion shopping center on South Andy Griffith Parkway.

Packages of steaks valued at $57, which had been stolen from Food Lion, allegedly were found in McCormack’s possession during a probable-cause search. He is facing a June 2 appearance in Surry District Court and has been banned from both Food Lion and Lowe’s by the management of each.

• A motor vehicle was discovered stolen Friday from 1472 Fancy Gap Road, listed as a commercial location that had been a storage place for the 1978 Ford F-150 half-ton pickup involved, described as black in color and valued at $900.

Christopher Michael Williams of Siloam Road in the Siloam community advised police that a family member had told him the unlicensed vehicle was removed from the spot where it had sat for about two years, and he went to the scene to verify this before contacting law enforcement. The stolen pickup and its serial number have been entered in a national crime database.

• Scott Wayne Phillips, 42, of 118 E. Wilson St., was served with criminal summonses on March 28 for charges of assault and battery and communicating threats, which had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on March 11 with Darren Lynn Bullins of Galax, Virginia, as the complainant.

Court date information was not available.