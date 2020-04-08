City garbage schedules altered for Easter

Unlike many other events, Easter has not been cancelled by the coronavirus, but some changes in Mount Airy sanitation schedules will accompany the Good Friday portion of the holiday.

That includes this Friday’s residential trash route being serviced a day earlier.

The same will be true for the Friday commercial route, which has been moved to Thursday.

Friday’s industrial roll-off route also will be collected one day early.

To complete the municipal sanitation picture as a model of consistency, the Friday recycling route is to be serviced today instead.

City government offices will be closed Friday in observance of the holiday.