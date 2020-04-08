City announces steps for water bills

Mount Airy officials have announced steps they are taking to comply with an order by Gov. Roy Cooper prohibiting the disconnection of city water service for non-payment as a result of the coronavirus.

This included the issuing of a special statement from Finance Director Pam Stone regarding the interruption of service, penalties and payment options for customers in response to Executive Order 124 of the governor, targeting residential utility accounts.

“The city of Mount Airy had already made the decision prior to his order to cancel water disconnection for non-payment and also to discontinue charging late fees,” Stone reminded in reference to a March 17 state of emergency declaration.

It was issued by Mayor David Rowe and contained a provision for the maintaining of utility service.

Cooper’s executive order has extended this for at least 60 days, starting with March 31, Stone added concerning the suspension of residential disconnections for non-payment and no new penalties being imposed for late payments.

The state order further is requiring Mount Airy to notify its customers about what is occurring, which Stone says is including measures such as Facebook and the city of Mount Airy website in addition to the press.

The finance director, whose department handles water-sewer utility billing, also mentioned some steps not previously reported, including a decision to reconnect any services that were disconnected for non-payment before March 31.

“At this time there are no disconnections due to non-payment.”

Also during the coronavirus crisis, the city government will be offering payment plans to those in need of that option. This can be explored by calling the finance office at (336) 786-3512.

Stone additionally reminded that customers may contact the local Salvation Army at (336) 786-4075 to see if they qualify for a one-time payment of their bills from the city Utility Donation Fund, up to $100.

That fund was established in 2008 and recently expanded by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, at Stone’s urging, to help customers better deal with COVID-19 financial repercussions.

“The city values each of its citizens and we are working hard to make sure we do what is necessary during this time,” says the statement from Stone concerning the utility measures.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

