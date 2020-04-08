Goins retiring from schools, not county

Holloway

Holloway - Jeff Linville | The News Bill Goins swears his oath while wife Shelley holds the bible and Judge Marion Boone administers the oath. -

DOBSON — Commissioner Bill Goins has announced his upcoming retirement.

No, not from public service to the county, but from his day job as a high school principal.

Goins, who has spent his entire career working for Surry County Schools, said he is in his 28th year as an educator. He said he has enough personal leave time backed up over the decades that he can retire this summer and still be considered as 30 years served.

“I made that decision,” Goins said of his retirement on Monday evening. “Life changes.”

Goins had previously told The Mount Airy News that he was thinking of staying for another year, perhaps two more.

“But life happens,” he said. “People say you’ll know when you know. I just felt like it was time to retire.”

On Sept. 18 his father, Billie Ray Goins Sr. passed away at age 74. Less than a month later on Oct. 13, his father-in-law, Leonard Toby Creed, 73, passed.

These losses must have weighed on his mind as he said Monday that he had been considering retirement since last fall. He said he wants to spend more time helping his mom out.

As for his elected position, Goins said he has no plans to resign from the Surry County Board of Commissioners.

“I’m not going to quit working; there are only so many honey-do lists you can complete,” he explained. In fact, he said he might find too much time on his hands and look for some other work if he needs it.

As for being a commissioner, he declared, “I’m planning on running again for the board, Lord willing.”

Local boy

Goins grew up in Beulah with sisters Julie and Jennifer and graduated from North Surry in 1986.

He went to Surry Community College and earned an associate degree in 1988 before matriculating to Appalachian State University. In December 1990 he received his bachelor’s degree.

He went to work at his old high school as a social studies teacher. Principal Allen Edwards hired him, he recalled. Dennis Lawson and Van Dearmin were on the staff back then. Richard Crawford was one of the teachers in Goins’ field in high school, and then he became a peer.

“I enjoyed teaching,” he remembered. “I was fortunate to have some good teachers.” He said some of his former students have become successful in their chosen fields. Some are now teachers, some business people; they have become mentors to young people.

It was during this time he said he had people encourage him to go into administration.

He spent one year teaching at Gentry Middle School, then earned a chance to move into an office role at Surry Central.

New career

He was planning to re-enroll at ASU to work on his master’s degree, and he was lucky enough to land a job as assistant principal at the high school before he earned that degree.

This worked out well in his mind as he was learning things through his coursework in the evenings and putting them into practice in the hallways during the day. Even better, he said Surry County Schools helped pay for his education.

He said he started his classes in 2000 and earned his master’s degree in 2001.

After working at Surry Central, he got a chance to lead on his own, going back to North Surry as principal. It was during his time here that he earned the Surry County Schools’ principal of the year award, given out to one of the leaders at the 19 campuses in the district.

After a couple more years he thought he would see what it was like leading younger minds and took the principal job at Central Middle School in 2013.

Goins might have stayed at the middle school until retirement, but Celia Hodges beat him to it. The Surry Central principal announced her retirement a year ago. Suddenly the high school needed a leader.

Goins said last year that he knew all the kids at Surry Central because they passed through his school, so it was easy for him to step into that role. He mused at the time that he might stay on until the last kids he knew from the middle school graduated, but he did want to get to the 30-year milestone.

Now it looks like life has other plans for the educator.

He thanked the many leaders he worked for and with over the years such as Allen Edwards, Norman Smith, Glen Cook, Chuck Graham, Dr. Marsha Bledsoe, Dr. Ashley Hinson and Dr. Travis Reeves.

Goins said he was fortunate to work at four good schools and to work with great people.

“That’s what I’m going to miss the most is the people.”

Asked what was the biggest difference between being a teacher and being a principal, Goins said, “It’s true what they say: you’re sitting on the other side of the desk then. You are responsible for a lot of things. Doesn’t matter who does what, it all falls on you. You take the heat sometimes for things you don’t have any control over.”

He said that it’s kind of like being a commissioner that way.

Succession plan

On Monday afternoon, the county school district announced that it had chosen a new principal to take Goins’ place at Surry Central.

The Surry County Board of Education held its monthly meeting — without the usual crowd and participation because of government state of emergency.

Afterward, the school board announced that Misti Holloway was approved as the new principal.

The board members also gave their congratulations to Goins on his retirement that goes into effect in June.

Holloway is principal of the Stokes Early College in Walnut Cove, a role she has held for five years since moving from West Stokes High School. For the Wildcats she first taught English and special education before becoming an assistant principal.

Holloway obtained a Bachelor of Arts in English with certifications in high school education and learning disabilities from Salem College in 1998. She received her Master of Arts in School Administration from Appalachian State University in 2011 where she was a North Carolina Principal Fellow.

She will transfer to Surry Central effective June 8.

“I am excited to join the Golden Eagles team and community,” said Holloway. “Surry Central High School is a special place with dedicated teachers and staff, hardworking students, and a supportive community. I look forward to working with all stakeholders – staff, students, parents, and the community – to ensure Surry Central High School is the strongest school it can be.”

“Much of my childhood and young adult years were spent in Surry County priming tobacco, tending to cattle, and harvesting potatoes. It is heartwarming to return to the county that helped raise me.”

Reeves, school superintendent, stated, “The senior cabinet and I worked extensively with the School Improvement Team at Surry Central to select the right principal for the school. Mrs. Holloway possesses the high school experience and high-quality skills and abilities necessary to continue the tradition of excellence established at Surry Central. I look forward to working with her in her new role in the Surry County Schools Leadership Team and wish Mr. Goins all the best as he transitions to retirement.”

Holloway https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_Misty-Holloway.jpg Holloway Bill Goins swears his oath while wife Shelley holds the bible and Judge Marion Boone administers the oath. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/web1_IMGP1825_filtered.jpg Bill Goins swears his oath while wife Shelley holds the bible and Judge Marion Boone administers the oath. Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.