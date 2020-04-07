Art teacher’s videos go viral

Surry Central High School art teacher Stephanie Miller and her husband, Patrick Miller. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Surry Central High School art teacher Stephanie Miller and her husband, Patrick Miller. - Submitted photo Art teacher Stephanie Miller shows how to make a clock from an old CD. - Submitted photo Here’s an example of Stephanie Miller’s artwork, with an explanation of what she’s doing and what’s in store for the next video. -

Surry Central High School art teacher Stephanie Miller is taking her talents and sharing them with the World Wide Web in a creation of YouTube “How To” videos.

She originally intended for the audience to be her high school students, attempting to get them to try something new with classic materials, but the video went viral, with parents, students, and others outside of the school system sharing her easy-to-follow videos. Her latest video teaches how to turn an old CD into a clock.

“I just want to give you all plenty of opportunities to spark your creativity and interest in art,” she said of her effort.