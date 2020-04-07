COVID-19 hurts Census efforts

It’s a monumental challenge facing federal census workers each decade — attempting to count every single resident and legal immigrant in the United States.

Even under the best of circumstances, only about two-thirds of residents in the country bother responding, necessitating the bureau sending thousands of questioners, or census takers, out into the streets, going door to door to the addresses that did not answer the questionnaires.

This year, those efforts are being made even more difficult with the outbreak of COVID-19 and the accompanying stay-at-home orders in many states and CDC social distancing guidelines.

But the work must go on, and localities with poor local compliance rates, such as Surry County, could find themselves hurt in the long run.

Why?

The census is mandated in the Constitution, to take place every decade, counting the number of people, along with gathering a wide range of demographic data.

The primary purpose of the census is to determine how many people live in the nation and in each community. Those figures are used to determine representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. The number of House members remains at 435, but how those seats are allotted throughout the nation can change.

If a state’s population drops — or its population is under reported — its representation in the House could drop as well, relative to other states. Conversely, if a state sees a growth in population, particularly if it’s at a faster rate than other states, its representation in the House could increase in relation to other states.

Additionally, some federal funding and grant programs are determined based upon census data. If a community’s population declines, or is under reported, federal money for a wide variety of projects could be lost.

How it’s done

As technology has become part of everyday life the methods for collecting information has changed. In an effort which began in earnest March 12, the Census Bureau mailed surveys out to homes across America. Individuals can complete enclosed questionnaires and mail those back, call a designated telephone number and supply the information over the phone, or go online and complete the surveys.

According to the Census Bureau’s original timeline, that online and phone survey period was set to end on July 31, but has been extended to Aug. 14 as a result of the coronavirus. The Bureau makes allowances for individuals who do not complete the online or mail-in questionnaires, with workers dropping off reminder packets and questionnaires at homes that haven’t responded. If that doesn’t work, the bureau resorts to the door-do-door work, with census takers doing in-person interviews with residents to complete those questionnaires.

Originally, leaving the packets at homes was to have been completed by April 17, but that deadline has been extended to May 1. The person-to-person interview phase has also been affected. Those were scheduled to begin on May 13, with a July 31 completion. That schedule has been altered, with a May 28 starting date and an anticipated Aug. 14 finish.

That part — the door to door census takers — is what could potentially be hit hard by the pandemic, if social distancing and stay-at-home orders are still in force.

Localities with high compliance rates among its residents using mail-in or online forms to complete their census work stand to be in better shape once door-to-door census counts can be taken. Other localities, such as Surry County, could be hurt.

That’s because Surry is among the North Carolina’s lowest participating counties thus far, and North Carolina is, in turn, among the lower participating states. As of March 29, the latest figures available show just 29.2% of Surry County residents have self-reported to the Census Bureau.

Statewide, 41.7% of residents had responded, which ranked North Carolina 37th lowest among the 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nationally the response rate is 44.5%.

Surry County reporting lags much of state