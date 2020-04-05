Boyles joins engineering firm

Jeffrey M. Boyles, PE, formerly city of Mount Airy Public Works director, has joined the firm of Moore and Associates Engineering and Consulting Inc. as a senior civil/site project manager.

In the span of 34 years, Boyles has received experience in engineering with a focus on water, sewer, wastewater, storm drainage hydrology and design. He is a registered professional engineer in North Carolina and Georgia. “In addition to engineering, Boyles excels in leadership, management, innovation, and planning,” the firm said in a written statement announcing his joining the company.

Boyles is active in the community of Mount Airy. He is a Rotarian, served on the board of the local Habitat for Humanity, and volunteers at Surry Medical Ministries.

Moore and Associates offers engineering and consulting services, including Preliminary engineering, civil/site engineering, structural engineering, cad/drafting, construction management/support, special inspections, and forensic/expert witness services with offices in North Augusta, South Carolina and Mount Airy.

The company said Boyles’ addition will allow Moore and Associates to expand its engineering expertise in civil/site design.