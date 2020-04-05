COVID-19 affects Goin’ Postal mail customers

Customers park outside the Goin’ Postal store in Mount Airy while waiting for it to open Friday afternoon. Some rent postal boxes at the business, but are now only able to retrieve their mail for one-hour periods twice a week as a result of the coronavirus. Tom Joyce | The News

It’s been said that mail will get through no matter how rough the conditions, but that is being tested where the Goin’ Postal business in Mount Airy is concerned.

The culprit is “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night,” but the coronavirus, which led to the late-March closure of the facility at 707 W Pine St., an authorized shipping center for UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service. It also offers private mailbox rentals.

A notice was posted at the Goin’ Postal building on March 27, stating that “effective immediately,” it would be shut down temporarily to safeguard the health of staff and customers. It was signed by the Hull Family, which owns the local Goin’ Postal branch in the Subway shopping center at the intersection of U.S. 52 and N.C. 89 across from Walgreens.

“We will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so,” the notice added.

The business since has announced an interim schedule in which customers can pick up their mail on two days a week, for one hour each time, which started Friday afternoon. But that resulted in a troublesome delay for those needing to obtain important items, including one disgruntled customer who spoke about the situation Friday on condition of anonymity.

“It’s awful,” she said. “I haven’t received my mail in over a week.”

That Mount Airy resident, who identified herself as a breast cancer survivor, said she depends on being able to access postal deliveries regularly in order to pay bills related to her illness.

Complaints about the Goin’ Postal closure and the inability to retrieve mail also reached the ears of other newspaper personnel this past week.

Varying reasons for closure

One would assume an entity such as Goin’ Postal — which is involved with shipping and mail operations — is considered an essential business that still operated during the COVID-19 crisis.

“It is,” said Danielle Hull Sechrist, who mans the facility.

However, that’s where the issue gets complicated, reflecting the many ways in which the coronavirus has affected the business community from financial, logistical and other standpoints along with fear of the disease itself. This is prompting tough dollars-and-cents decisions in some cases.

“We weren’t making enough money to even pay me to be there this week,” Sechrist said Thursday of a decline in overall customer traffic at Goin’ Postal caused by the pandemic.

She added that another factor in the closing decision involved conflicting information received from postal representatives.

First, Sechrist said she was told that mail for customers with rental boxes at Goin’ Postal could be obtained only once a week during the coronavirus period, on Fridays, but another postal employee advised it would be available more frequently.

Sechrist’s father, Brent Hull — listed as the owner of the local Goin’ Postal branch along with Anita Hull — also offered some insight about the circumstances surrounding the closure of the family business. It gets to the heart of fears many people have developed as COVID-19 claims more victims.

“Actually, she’s scared to death to be down there,” Hull said Wednesday of Sechrist’s presence at Goin’ Postal.

Late Wednesday night, it was announced that persons who have mailboxes there would be able to pick up their mail on Fridays from 4 to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m.

“It’s on our Facebook page,” Sechrist said.

The original notice posted at the business on March 27 offered an apology to customers inconvenienced by the “difficult decision” to close.

Customers park outside the Goin' Postal store in Mount Airy while waiting for it to open Friday afternoon. Some rent postal boxes at the business, but are now only able to retrieve their mail for one-hour periods twice a week as a result of the coronavirus.

Problems cited from facility’s closure

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

