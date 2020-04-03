Hospital eliminating most patient visits

As a response to the growing threat of COVID-19 spread, Northern Regional Hospital has tightened visitor restrictions to the hospital.

The new, more rigid restrictions took effect at 5 p.m. on Friday and remain in place until further notice.

According to a statement released by Ashly Lancaster, director of marketing for the hospital, Northern’s leadership made the move after considering North Carolina has widespread community transmission of COVID-19, and after discussing the issue with clinical leaders and physicians.

For inpatient visitation, most visitors are now banned from the hospital. The exceptions to that rule are:

• Pediatric patients will be allowed one family member per stay;

• Labor and delivery patients will be allowed one family member or support person per stay;

• End-of-life circumstances, no firm limit. Instead, the patient’s care team will discuss the circumstances with the family;

• Patients with special situations, which will be discussed by the patient’s care team.

Within those exceptions, visitors allowed inside must stay in the patient’s room the entire time of the visit. Once the visitor leaves the patient’s room, they must leave the hospital campus.

Restrictions also are tightened for outpatient services:

• No guests or visitors are permitted to accompany adult patients, unless special assistance is required;

• Pediatric patients, elderly patients and those with special needs are permitted to bring no more than one guest;

In the Emergency Department, visitors are not allowed except in these circumstances:

• Pediatric patients younger than the age of 18 may have one visitor, either the parent or guardian;

• Patients who are critically ill or critically injured may have one visitor;

• Patients with special situations, which will be discussed by the patient’s care team and the family.

Visitors who are sick, have a fever, or are a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 should not visit or accompany a patient.

“These restrictions have been established for the safety of our patients, caregivers and community. Thank you for your understanding,” the hospital said in the written statement.