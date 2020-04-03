Mount Airy Police Reports

• An attempted armed robbery that also involved an assault with a deadly weapon against a local woman was reported to the Mount Airy Police Department during the early morning hours Tuesday. It occurred late Monday on North South Street near Independence Boulevard, where Katelyn Danielle Wright, 21, of Gold Hill Trail, was cut on the hand with a knife during the robbery attempt, causing severe lacerations.

The assault suspect was unknown to the victim, as was a second person involved, according to police records, which state that they were in a gray passenger car.

• Two women were jailed without bond Tuesday after officers responded to a civil disturbance at Blu-Vue Welcome Lodge on Fancy Gap Road. An investigation uncovered outstanding arrest warrants against both, including one for a charge of unlawful use of a conveyance issued Sunday against Heather Leann Mabe, 25, of 241 Tesh St., who also was found to be the subject of a domestic-violence protective order violation along with the other woman arrested, Lela Noelle Shipman, 21, listed as homeless.

Shipman additionally was wanted on a charge of communicating threats, which had originated on March 20 along with the domestic-violence protective order case, with Holly Shipman of Tesh Street listed as the complainant. The women charged are scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on June 22.

• Kathia Enid Valentin-Domenech, 27, of 135 W. Lebanon St., No. 3, was charged with assault and battery last Friday at her home, where she allegedly had struck Jose Cuevas-Lorenzi, of the same address, in the face and upper body and choked him. The victim’s injuries were described as minor, with Valentin-Domenech confined in the Surry County Jail without bond.

She is slated for a May 19 District Court appearance.