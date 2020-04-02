Pair charged in vehicle, gun thefts

Two people are facing an array of felony charges stemming from an incident at a local auto sales business involving the theft of vehicles and guns, according to Mount Airy police.

Garrett Tyler Knott, 24, listed as homeless, and Hassidy Lee Bates, 19, of 1224 Chestnut Grove Road, Lambsburg, Virginia, are incarcerated in the Surry County Jail. Knott is being held under a $110,000 secured bond and Bates, $20,000 secured.

They were arrested in the wake of a break-in discovered Friday morning at McCray’s Auto Sales on North Andy Griffith Parkway.

A window panel was removed to gain access to the business, which led to the perpetrators obtaining keys for vehicles parked in the lot that subsequently were stolen. This included a Ford Mustang and a Nissan Pathfinder, with the model years unavailable.

Also taken were a pistol, a 12-gauge shotgun and dealer and 30-day temporary tags.

The total value of the property stolen was $7,363.

Officer A.R. Tilley of the Mount Airy Police Department investigated the crimes, culminating in the arrests of Knott and Bates at a location on Moondreamer Lane, near Beamer Road, with assistance from a fellow officer, J.R. Palmer.

The two are each charged with five felonies, including breaking and entering, two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and two counts of larceny of a firearm.

Knott additionally is accused of two other felonies, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both vehicles and one of the guns have been recovered, the owner of the business, Herbert Arnold Hallett III, said Wednesday.

Knott and Bates are both scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on June 1.

Rap sheet

Knott has a lengthy list of past convictions listed with the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

In 2013 he was convicted of felony passing worthless checks, felony breaking and entering of vehicles, four counts of larceny, misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He received probation, a suspended sentence and credit for time served in the local jail.

In December 2014 he was convicted of two counts of felony breaking into vehicles, nine counts of breaking and entering vehicles, and eight counts of larceny, based off incidents that occurred June 19-20.

He again received credit for time served and a suspended sentence.

However in October 2015 he was arrested on charges and in March 2016 he was convicted of felony speeding to elude arrest, larceny, two counts of resisting an officer, and giving false information to an officer.

His suspended sentences were activated in November 2015. He stayed in prison until March 31, 2017.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

