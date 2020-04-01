Budbreak festival postponed indefinitely

Crowds fill downtown Mount Airy for the 2019 Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival in early May, a scene that won’t be repeated this year until possibly the summer.

Grapevines are doing their part, waking from a winter slumber and producing new buds, but an annual festival named for — and timed with — that phenomenon has been relegated to the cellar for the foreseeable future.

The Budbreak Wine and Craft Beer Festival was scheduled to be uncorked on May 2 in downtown Mount Airy, yet has joined many other events — both indoor and outdoor — on the postponed or cancelled list because of COVID-19 concerns.

Along with being one of the most popular social gatherings of the year, Budbreak has become an economic driver during its 10-year run, for vendors of the namesake beverages — which numbered about 15 in 2019 — and local charitable causes.

“Certainly the Budbreak is our primary Mount Airy Rotary Club fundraiser which supports a lot of our activities,” club member and Festival Director Bob Meinecke said Wednesday of an event that generated $24,000 in proceeds last year.

Its beneficiaries include the local Salvation Army, United Fund of Surry, Surry Medical Ministries free clinic, Shepherd’s House homeless shelter, Yokefellow Food Pantry and Stop Hunger Now, among others.

The money comes from ticket sales to festival attendees who can sample and buy the wares of different winery and craft-brewery entities while enjoying live music from the Budbreak bandstand.

In addition to the funding commitment for non-profit organizations from the Rotary-sponsored event, Budbreak’s financial flow provides a boost to wine and beer operations in Surry County and local restaurants, lodging establishments and retailers.

“I have received emails from wineries who are affected by the lack of business,” Meinecke said in discussing the economic implications of Budbreak at a time when industries tied to tourism are being hit hard by coronavirus-related restrictions.

“Budbreak is important to them and they want to know when it will be rescheduled,” he added.

“My answer is, ‘we have sympathy for all of you and as soon as we get the go-ahead from the state and local governments, we’ll set a date.’”

This will be welcome news to individuals such as Ken Gulaian, co-owner of the Skull Camp winery/brewery operation with locations in that community and in Elkin.

“All the festivals we go to are important,” Gulaian said Wednesday of the events’ importance from a sales and marketing standpoint. Those gatherings are one piece of what such operations “try to do to make revenue,” he added.

“Anything we had planned in March or April is pretty much on hold — either postponed or cancelled.”

The Yadkin Valley Wine Festival in Elkin is in that same boat containing Budbreak.

It’s just another hit to an industry already suffering from downturns due to restrictions in place for establishments selling alcoholic beverages and dining rooms of restaurants where crowds otherwise would gather.

“Most of our tasting rooms are closed,” Gulaian said of the Skull Camp locations, which are offering takeout and delivery sales as options to consumers.

Rescheduling uncertain

When Budbreak might be held this year is anyone’s guess at present.

“Based on the current models, nothing will be open until June or after,” Meinecke said.

“The earliest I could envision will be August and September,” he speculated, which might offer a silver lining regarding attendance. “We think that by then the general public will be craving to do something fun.”

However, the Budbreak director says an extended delay could butt heads with two other major events in Mount Airy, Mayberry Days and the Autumn Leaves Festival.

Plus, organizers of additional spring and summer activities that have been postponed will be seeking alternate dates from a calendar with only so many Saturdays.

“Which will create a juggling act,” Meinecke predicted.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

