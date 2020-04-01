Garden sowed with seeds of inspiration

Members of the Carport Central family work on the garden planted behind the company's office building on South Main Street in Mount Airy, including, from left, Kylie Lara, Alexis Hutchens, Albert Lara, Jennifer Lara and Jay Lara.

During World War II, Americans were encouraged to plant “victory gardens” — a patriotic gesture that aided the war effort while also promoting self-reliance, an idea now being mirrored in Mount Airy amid the coronavirus crisis.

This involves personnel of Carport Central launching a vegetable garden behind its office building on South Main Street.

They gathered en masse on a recent sunny Saturday — including members of the sales office and their families — to assemble a series of raised beds to produce tomatoes, onions, squash, broccoli and cilantro, among other crops.

Ross Payne of Payne Construction and Concrete also provided support, including donating lumber and time for the garden box effort.

While it will provide a source of fresh produce in the coming months, perhaps just as important is what might be described as the planting of symbolic seeds. Just like the magic beans of “Jack and the Beanstalk” fame, Carport Central officials hope these will serve to nourish the human soul, mind and spirit during troubled times.

As are other businesses in the area, Carport Central is dealing with the economic and psychological effects of COVID-19 and a related a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper.

But folks at that company — launched in 2014 by brothers Albert and Jay Lara — have mounted a proactive approach during the pandemic.

This earlier included a campaign to patronize local restaurants suffering from declines in customer volume in which Carport Central employees regularly order group lunches from them on a rotating basis, a practice since embraced by other companies.

The planting of the vegetable garden reflects a similar goal, which officials of Carport Central hope will inspire more businesses — and families — to do the same.

While surveying the garden on the morning it was completed, the Lara brothers said that with kids being out of school during the pandemic — which coincides with the spring planting season — a perfect opportunity for such projects is being provided.

Undertaking such a garden allows families not only to get outside and away from computers, television and video games, they indicated, it can instill a sense of purpose, accomplishment and self-reliance many are now being denied.

“We want our children, our families and our team engaged and uplifted,” reads a statement by Albert Lara on Carport Central’s Facebook page explaining the reasons behind the garden. “It’s a beautiful (time) to get outside and get those spring projects working and keep the kids involved.”

Carport Central officials say everyone is welcome to visit the garden where “the hopes for a better tomorrow” can be reaped.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

