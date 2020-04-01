Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy man has been arrested on burglary and weapons charges and jailed under a $75,000 secured bond, according to city police department reports. Daniel Carlos “Yogi” McNeil Sr., 52, of 125 Quaker Road, is accused of first-degree burglary, a felony; carrying a concealed gun (identified as a handgun); and possession of a firearm by a felon, also a felony.

McNeil was taken into custody during the early morning hours Saturday, soon after a break-in occurred at the occupied residence of Chelse Marie Green in the 300 block of Junction Street while he allegedly was armed. McNeil also was served with an outstanding criminal summons on an undisclosed matter and is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on June 25. According to the court docket, that other matter is a charge for misdemeanor larceny.

In October 2011 McNeil was convicted of felony selling a Schedule 1 drug in an interstate pact with Virginia.

That activated suspended sentences in North Carolina for felonies selling a Schedule II drug, possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug, and maintaining a drug dwelling, as well as driving while license revoked. He served a year and a half in this state before any time spent in Virginia.

• A break-in and assault occurred last Thursday night at the home of David Lee Potts in the 400 block of Junction Street, which involved an unknown suspect striking Potts with an ax handle. This caused broken bones and severe lacerations, resulting in Potts being treated at the Wake Forest Baptist Health hospital in Winston-Salem, according to police records. The incident was reported to the Mount Airy Police Department by a hospital staff member.

• Wheel covers were discovered stolen on March 23 from a 2011 Toyota Corolla owned by Vivian Clark Sumner while it was parked near her residence on Fancy Gap Road. The four plastic wheel covers, described as silver in color, are valued at $80.

• A license plate, serial number ID109907, was stolen on March 22 from an vehicle owned by Gary’s Auto Sales on Gary Lane, for which the make and model were not listed. The theft occurred while it was parked at Food Lion on South Andy Griffith Parkway.

• An 18-pack of Coors beer in cans, valued at $15, was stolen by an unknown suspect at Lowes Foods on March 18.