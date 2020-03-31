Thursday city council meeting canceled

Commissioners Tom Koch, left, and Steve Yokeley are shown at the last meeting of Mount Airy government officials on March 19, when attendance by the general public was prohibited.

A meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners scheduled for Thursday has been canceled amid the continuing coronavirus crisis.

As explained by one city official Monday, this decision arose mostly out of concern for the public not being able to attend and have input in the proceedings rather than fear of contracting the disease.

“The big picture is, we want to conduct business, but we want to let people come in if they want — and right now, we can’t,” said Commissioner Ron Niland, who also serves as Mount Airy’s mayor pro tem (vice mayor).

For the last commissioners meeting on March 19, attendance was limited to the board, Mayor David Rowe, a handful of municipal staff members, Surry Emergency Services Director John Shelton and the media, to conform to guidelines limiting gatherings to 10 people.

Social distancing was practiced during that session at City Hall, with officials expressing a desire to continue the conventional meetings while also discussing the possibility of options such as online video conferencing, open to citizens, if unfavorable conditions persisted.

“I think the idea was to keep doing business as usual as long as we could,” Niland said.

Yet under the present arrangement of banning the physical presence of the public, he added that there was discussion among Mount Airy leaders about the appropriateness of limiting citizen input or comments about issues to be discussed.

Niland reiterated Monday his long-held belief that city government activities should be conducted in full view of citizens, avoiding any hint of back-room dealings.

The March 19 meeting included one issue that likely would have generated community interest, involving the conveying of a city-owned parking lot at the Spencer’s redevelopment site to the builder of an upscale apartment complex there.

Two other items tentatively were scheduled for the next meeting this coming Thursday afternoon.

One was a presentation by the Mount Airy Downtown group regarding the direction of the Spencer’s project and the other was a continuation of storm-drainage request to benefit the Shepherd’s House homeless shelter which initially had been addressed on March 5.

Niland said Monday that both issues should be discussed in a way that allows full citizen participation, which isn’t possible under the present attendance limitation.

The meeting schedule of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners for the immediate future, or any alternate arrangements using digital means, is a question mark at present.

“I think we’ll just hunker down,” Niland said of local elected leaders, “and let the city staff continue to provide services and if there’s an emergency that has to be dealt with, then we’ll schedule a meeting.”

He said “there was unanimous agreement on that” among the commissioners.

The city board normally meets on the first and third Thursdays of each month.

Issues surrounding coronavirus cited

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

