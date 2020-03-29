Police reports

• Two men are facing felony drug charges as a result of a traffic stop Wednesday on Rockford Street near McDonald’s and a probable-cause search of their vehicle, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. It led to the seizure of substances including methamphetamine, marijuana, alprazolam, pregabilin and Suboxone.

David Edward Graham, 35, of 219 Apple Drive, and Kenneth Lee Burnette, 52, of 146 Christie Creek Way, are each accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; and possession of a Schedule V controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver, along with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Graham additionally is charged with maintaining a drug vehicle and simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and Burnette with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. Both men were confined in the Surry County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond and are scheduled to appear in District Court on May 26.

• Ronnie Lee Tate, 37, of 2017 S. White St., Dobson, was charged with larceny Wednesday at Walmart. The case is set for the May 2 District Court session.

• Police were told on March 18 that a license plate, number HFA3088, had been stolen from a 2002 Honda Accord owned by Jordan Michael Wilson of Meadowcreek Lane. The tag was taken while the vehicle was at Walmart.

• Chelse Marie Green, 26, of 303 Junction St., was served on March 11 with a criminal summons for a charge of injury to personal property, which had been issued on March 6 with Daniel Carlos McNeil II, also of Junction Street, as the complainant.

Green is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on June 24.