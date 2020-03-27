City man charged in shooting death

Ocampo

A Mount Airy man was arrested late Thursday in Greensboro and charged with the shooting death of a woman in Holly Springs.

Alfonso Ocampo, 39, 244 Peele Road, Mount Airy, was arrested Thursday while in Greensboro, although the sheriff’s office did not say what he’s been charged with. A short written statement released by the office said he had been arrested and was being held without bond in the Guilford County Detention Center.

His arrested is in connection to the early-morning Thursday shooting death of Santana Cortney Paige Brown, 39. Law enforcement officials found Brown dead of a gunshot wound when called to a residence at 244 Peele Road, Mount Airy shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday morning the sheriff’s office would release little information about the shooting, other than it had occurred and included a fatality. John Shelton, who serves as the Surry County medical examiner, explained that was primarily because the shooter was still at large, and law enforcement did not want to risk divulging any information which would make his capture more difficult.

Thursday night the sheriff’s office issued another statement saying Ocamp had been apprehended by the Greensboro Police Department at 923 Llano Place, Greensboro.

No other information was available from the sheriff’s office, although Shelton said on Thursday the information he has indicated Ocampo and Brown knew one another prior to the shooting, although the nature of that relationship wasn’t clear.

