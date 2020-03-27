Spencer’s project still making news

Workers are busy Thursday afternoon at the site of an upscale apartment complex in Mount Airy, where the parking lot was funded by the city government and is being turned over to the private developer of the apartments.

Anyone who assumed activities surrounding the Spencer’s redevelopment in Mount Airy are stalled by the coronavirus outbreak can be assured that the project — and its controversies — are as healthy as ever.

The latest move concerns a vote by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners to deed a parking lot on city-owned property at the corner of Willow and Virginia streets to the private developer of an upscale apartment complex there.

Yet one commissioner challenged the legality of that, questioning whether it represents a justifiable use of public property when weighed against beneficial factors such as job creation at the former Spencer’s textile site now owned by the city government.

“I want to make sure we’re not doing something illegal,” said the board’s Jon Cawley, who has been critical of the parking lot deal in the past.

Cawley did ultimately vote in favor of giving Mayor David Rowe authority to sign over the lot, during the commissioners’ most recent meeting late last week. This came after a lengthy debate on the proposal that City Attorney Hugh Campbell assured was legal and proper.

Original agreement cited

The concerns raised by Cawley stemmed from the fact that the upscale apartment complex originally was part of a development agreement for various parcels in the sprawling Spencer’s complex involving multiple entities. Among those was a four-star hotel and Barter Theatre expansion.

The total private investment was projected at $28.5 million, with more than 110 permanent jobs expected to be created. The sale price for the multiple sites owned by the city government was $90,000.

When plans for the hotel and Barter expansion later fell through, that left only the apartments — a $7.8 million, 65-unit project by the Belmont Sayre real estate firm — which reportedly will create only four jobs.

“At the end of the day, that’s what we’re left with,” the city attorney told the commissioners.

As part of the redevelopment of former Spencer’s property to accommodate the apartments, Mount Airy officials undertook infrastructure work there costing about $2 million.

A new parking lot on city property was supplied for the apartments at an estimated $350,000 cost, to subsequently be turned over to Belmont Sayre, thus triggering the latest debate.

Cawley was bothered by such perks being given for the lone project that had been lumped with the hotel and Barter facets when the overall, multi-pronged agreement was approved in late 2017.

“As one of the board members who voted on that, I was looking at a package deal,” he said.

“This has changed,” Cawley added regarding the downsizing of the plan to leave just the apartments, “yet our (financial) commitment didn’t get to change.”

Action defended

Both Cawley and Commissioner Marie Wood asked the city attorney point-blank if disposing of the property containing the parking lot under the present scenario would be a legal use of public resources.

“I would have to say ‘yes,’” Campbell replied at one point.

He said a previous city board (made up of three commissioners no longer serving) had decided that the land actually containing the apartments was obtained at fair market value. “And based on that determination, the board can convey the property.”

The city attorney further referred to the investment the apartment developer has made to improve a blighted area of town, with the parking lot site to be given in exchange for that as part of the original pact.

That formal agreement underwent a public hearing process before being approved, Campbell said.

This was referenced by Commissioner Tom Koch, one of the new council members, who said he was reluctant to reverse a decision by the previous board. Some citizens have asked him “to undo things” approved by it, he added.

“That is a very dangerous thing to do,” Koch countered, saying that subjecting such actions to whims of new commissioners who are elected every two years would undermine Mount Airy’s ability to attract new investment.

“Once that development agreement is done, it’s done.”

The city attorney explained that the impetus for the property transfer involves the fact the apartments have been completed and are ready to be filled.

It comes with conditions, such as the paying of certain fees by the developer — including a $35,000 tap-on charge for municipal utility service — and the obtaining of a certificate of occupancy.

Though the vote by the commissioners to convey the parking lot was unanimous, Cawley did have some parting reservations about a possible precedent being set for private projects to the municipality’s detriment.

“I guess my concern is, what would keep someone else from coming in and doing this tomorrow?”

By Tom Joyce

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

