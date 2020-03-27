Ohio residents charged with trafficking

Myers

Two Ohio residents were arrested earlier this month by local authorities working a drug trafficking and distribution investigation. In addition to the arrests, law enforcement officials seized more than a pound of methamphetamine

Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said his department worked with the Mount Airy Police Department Narcotics Division and the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division in the probe, which culminated in the arrests of Anthony Tyrone Reynolds, 44, of 3015 19th Street, Canton, Ohio; and Michelle Lynn Myers, 42, of the same address.

Reynolds was charged with one count of trafficking by manufacturing methamphetamine, one count of trafficking by transportation of methamphetamine, one count of trafficking by possession of methamphetamine, one count of manufacturing of schedule VI, one count of maintaining a drug vehicle, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Reynolds was placed under a $500,000 secured bond with an April 22 court date.

Myers was charged with one count of trafficking by transportation of methamphetamine, one count of trafficking by possession of methamphetamine, and one count of maintaining a drug vehicle. She was also placed under a $500,000 bond with an April 22 court date.

The sheriff said in a written statement released by his office the probe began after his office received complaints from the Holly Springs community. During the investigation, his deputies stopped a vehicle on Sarah Street in Mount Airy. While searching the vehicle, the sheriff said detectives located 17 ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana, dab, dab press, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

That finding led to the arrests, which he said took place in “early March,” but were not publicly released until Thursday.

