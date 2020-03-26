Homicide suspect still at large

A suspect was being sought Thursday in the wake of a fatal shooting in the Holly Springs community south of Mount Airy.

The victim is said to be a 38-year-old woman, who was killed at a residence on Peele Road around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

Her name has not been released.

The shooting has been ruled a homicide and allegedly was perpetrated by a male suspect.

However, little information was available from authorities later in the day concerning the incident that is being investigated by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Scott Hudson — who routinely releases reports on crimes handled by that agency — did not immediately respond to a voice-mail message seeking details surrounding the shooting on Peele Road. It is located off Old U.S.-South just west of U.S. 52-Bypass.

No one else with the county law enforcement agency was made available to address the matter Thursday.

An insight into the reason behind this was provided by Surry Emergency Services Director John Shelton, who also serves as the county medical examiner. That role involves looking into deaths that occur under unusual or suspicious circumstances.

“They’re trying to hold everything because the guy is still at large,” Shelton said Thursday in explaining why investigators were tight-lipped about the suspect and other details regarding the shooting.

A widespread search was under way for the man at last report. “They’ve got an all-points bulletin out for him,” Shelton said.

“They’re trying their best to not let anything (information) out, at least until they get a better handle on where he is,” he said of Surry County Sheriff’s Office members.

“The detectives are working it hard right now.”

The unidentified suspect in the case — said to be of Latino descent, although that could not be confirmed — is thought to have known the woman who was killed.

“We’re hearing that it may have been an acquaintance, a boyfriend or friend,” Shelton said of the alleged shooter.

Wanted in connection to shooting death

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.