First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Surry County

Surry County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center.

The department said it was notified earlier today a local resident had tested positive for the virus.

“The center is working closely with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure appropriate measures are taken,” the local department said in a written statement announcing the test result. “The person is doing well and is in isolation at their home.”

Surry County Health and Nutrition Center’s staff is working to conduct contact tracing to further protect the health and well being of the county’s residents.

“I understand that people are concerned, but I want to assure you that we are prepared,” Samantha Ange, health director, said in a statement. “We anticipated that we would eventually identify a case in Surry County. We are working closely with our local, state, and federal partners to quickly identify and respond to cases that might occur.”

Most people impacted by COVID-19 experience mild symptoms and are able to fully recover at home. Mild symptoms are defined as having fever and cough. Treatment is focused on symptom management. State health department guidance released on March 23 recommends that people with mild symptoms consistent with COVID-19 do not need testing and should be instructed to stay home to recover, according to the Surry County release.

“Coming out to be tested may spread illness to others in the community, including those a higher risk of complications,” the statement said. “Anyone who develops mild symptoms should self-isolate at home until it has been at least seven days since symptom onset and 72 hours since symptom resolution (including no fever without the use of fever reducing medication and improved respiratory symptoms).

Surry County Health and Nutrition Center is urging residents to continue to practice social distancing in an effort to limit exposure to others. Social distancing means the avoidance of crowded places and maintaining distances of at least six feet from other people.

“In addition to social distancing, it is important for everyone to remember the importance of practicing everyday preventative actions that can help prevent the spread of illness:

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care.

• Cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue, and dispose of the tissue.

• Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, cell phones, computers, light switches, doorknobs, and handles) using a household detergent and water.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, and if your hands are not visibly dirty use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Residents with general questions about COVID-19 can call NC 2-1-1 by dialing 2-1-1 or 888-892-1162.

