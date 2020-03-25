The unfinished season…

The East Surry JROTC Raiders recently completed an undefeated regular season and qualified for the JROTC Fourth Brigade Best of the Best Raider Challenge. Submitted photo

With an undefeated regular season record and a series of dominant performances behind them, the East Surry JROTC Raider team was eagerly looking forward to championship success.

The team had earned the right to compete in the JROTC Fourth Brigade “Best of the Best” Raider Challenge, originally scheduled for April 4. The Fourth Brigade is composed of more than 300 Army JROTC programs from North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and the District of Columbia.

The team had started its season early in the school year with a dominant performance at the North Iredell meet, winning all five events to claim the overall championship. The five events include a physical fitness test, the rope bridge, litter carry, a 5K march/run and a fifth event which can vary.

In hosting their own meet, the East Surry Raiders took on a strong field of 25 teams representing 17 schools. They defended their home field well by winning four of five events to claim the overall trophy.

In a November break from regular season meets, the team traveled to Molina, Georgia, to take part in the US Army National Raider Championships. An estimated 1,500 JROTC cadets competed in the weekend. The tournament saw East Surry finish sixth in the nation and tops among the Fourth Brigade teams taking part. The team had earned the right to take part in the national championships with a third place finish at last year’s Fourth Brigade Best of the Best Raider Challenge.

East Surry finished its regular season earlier this month with another dominant performance and overall championship at the Buckingham County, Virginia, High School Raider Meet. The team won four of five events to claim the trophy against five regional schools.

With the cancellation of all school events due the spread of the coronavirus across the state and nation, the competition season then came to a sudden and unexpected end.

According to East Surry JROTC Instructor First Sergeant Ronald Montgomery, the lost opportunity was made more difficult by the months of training put into preparation and high expectations of a top finish.

“They’re disappointed,” Montgomery said. “They’d work hard for months and they didn’t have the opportunity to prove themselves. That’s cardio, strength and technical training, along with cross-country practice, and they would work hard for 2 to 2 ½ hours, 3 to 4 days a week. And when they had a meet coming up, it would be every day.”

“They had a good chance at the brigade championship,” he continued. “I’m awfully proud of them and it’s been great to see them come together as a team. If they continue to have that same work ethic and commitment, they’re going to have successful futures.”

Montgomery also noted that the East Surry Raider team was active in its community. Team members volunteered periodically at the Pilot Mountain Outreach Center food bank and were scheduled to host 3 blood drives at the school.

But while this year’s team may not get to compete for regional and national championships, Montgomery is quick to note that the remaining benefits of being a JROTC Raider are plentiful.

“This helps them prepare for their future,” he explained. “They learn to set and achieve goals. It helps them build a strong foundation, whether it’s for a military career or for life.”

