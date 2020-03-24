Mountain Park joins food distribution effort

Melissa Snow, second grade teacher at Mountain Park Elementary School, prepares to hand lunches to a car. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Melissa Snow, second grade teacher at Mountain Park Elementary School, prepares to hand lunches to a car. - Submitted photo Teaching Assistant Michelle Amos, first grade teacher Carla Wilkins, preK teacher Rebecca Moore, and first grade teacher Melissa Snow help distribute food. - Submitted photo Custodian Mark Akers, school nutrition worker Brittany Wright, teaching assistant Michelle Amos, nutrition worker DeeAnn Carson, and teaching assistant Tanya Embry chat for a few minutes while waiting for students to come by the school to pick up food. - Submitted photo Teaching assistant Tanya Embry talks with a family while distributing food. - - Submitted photo First grade teacher Carla Wilkins hands off school food to a family. - - Submitted photo Second-grade teacher Melissa Snow, school nutrition worker DeeAnn Carson, and first grade teacher Carla Wilkins give the thumbs-up sign. - -

Surry County Schools nutrition staff have been working every day for the past couple of weeks, even with schools closed because of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus. Their purpose? To provide meals to area youth at a number of different schools, where free lunches are being given out to area children and youth.

One of the sites added later on in that effort was at Mountain Park Elementary, the smallest school in the county. Nutrition staff, alongside teachers, teaching assistants, and other staff members from the school showed up with smiles eager to provide meals for their students on the first day, and every working day since.

“We are finally getting to see our students. That right there just makes our day,” said PreK teacher Rebecca Moore.

Students were excited to get to see their teachers and talk even if it was briefly and from the safety of their cars. Meals will continue to be provided for the length of the shutdown and plans are in place to include individual deliveries for those families who may not have a way to travel to the pick-up sites.