Special Olympics canceled, Senior Games in danger

The annual Special Olympics Surry County, both the kickoff party and the actual event, and the entire slate of Yadkin Valley Senior Games, are among the latest events that have fallen victim to fears of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Special Olympics kick-off party, scheduled for March 20, along with the April 24 Special Olympics Spring Games have been called off, according to a release from Surry County Assistant to the County Manager Nathan Walls.

The Senior Games, which were to include a slate of more than 30 events from May 1 through June 11, have been postponed, and county officials say the schedule of events could be modified, or the competitions might yet be canceled in their entirety.

The county also has canceled the April 6 board of commissioners meeting, the April 9 Conference of Local Elected Officials, the April 14 commissioners budget work session, and meetings of virtually all other county boards and commissions.

Health and career fairs which had been slated for various locations in the county schools have also been canceled.

The cancellations join a growing list of events which have been called off as the CDC has recommended no gatherings of 50 or more people take place in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. In North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper has gone the extra steps of issuing orders requiring restaurants to close dining areas and banning gatherings in excess of 100 people. The White House has even suggested gatherings of larger than 10 people should be avoided.

These guidelines have also prompted the Northwestern Regional Library system, which includes the Mount Airy Public Library, to shut down all sites to public access.

The libraries will still be staffed from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. most days.

“We are happy to provide curbside pickup during the hours listed,” the agency said in a press release. “Simply place your holds online or call the library to let us know what you need. Please give us at least an hour to fill (the) request. Call us from the parking lot and the staff will bring items to you.”

Another closing announced on Wednesday is the Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain, which earlier this week had announced restrictions on its use. Now the center is closed until further notice. However, the public park and trails there are still open for use.

The center said on its website paid memberships will be extended and additional updates will be handled via social media and email to its memberships.

Other events being canceled or postponed, include:

• The Special Olympics April 26 Southeast Swim Invitational in Greensboro has been canceled.

• The Surry Soccer League operated at Fisher River Park by the Armfield Civic Center has been postponed for two weeks and will be re-evaluated later.

• All high school and middle school athletics at Fisher River Park have been canceled.

• All Cooperative Extension-related meetings have been canceled until mid-April.

• Pilot Mountain’s Mayfest has been postponed indefinitely.

• Mount Airy Museum of Regional History has canceled all remaining programs in March.

• The March 26 meeting of the Mount Airy-Surry County Airport Authority has been canceled.

• The 11th annual Surry Old Time Fiddlers Convention, scheduled for April 3-4 at Surry Community College in Dobson, has been postponed, though a make-up date has not been selected.

• The Mount Airy Ministerial Association’s remaining Lenten Services as well as the community wide Good Friday Service. The remaining Lenten services had been scheduled for March 25, April 1, and April 8 at Central United Methodist Church and the Good Friday service was slated for April 10 at Franklin Heights United Methodist Church.

• The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce’s Excellence in Business Awards, scheduled for March 19, has been postponed indefinitely.

• Betty Lynn’s appearances at the Andy Griffith Museum on March 20 and on April 17 have been canceled.

• The March 22 Quiz Bowl, scheduled for The Andy Griffith Playhouse, had been canceled.

• The Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Surry County Parks & Recreation and scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at Fisher River Park in Dobson, has been canceled.

• The Carroll County, Virginia, school system has postponed its kindergarten registration and the accepting of the 2020-2021 pre-kindergarten applications. A new date has not been released.

Public agencies and businesses closing or altering operations include:

• All restaurants in North Carolina have been ordered closed to dine-in service by Gov. Roy Cooper. Many are still offering drive-through, pick-up, or curbside service.

• Mount Airy has closed City Hall to the public. Business should be done by email or phone. Visitors to the police department will be limited to the lobby. City public restrooms are closed.

• The Historic Earle Theatre in Mount Airy is closed until further notice. This include the Old Time Music Heritage Hall and all movie presentations.

• The Andy Griffith Museum remains open, but only 10 people at a time are allowed in the facility.

• The weekly Merry Go Round music show has been moved from the Earle Theatre to WPAQ until further notice.

• Northern Wellness & Fitness Center is closed until further notice.

• All education classes and training hosted by Northern Regional Hospital have been canceled through March 31. Additional cancellations and rescheduling will be announced as needed.

• Dobson has closed its town hall to the public. Business should be done by email or phone. Visitors to the police department will be limited to the lobby. Town public restrooms are closed.

• The Mount Airy Museum of Natural History has closed until further notice.

• Belk has closed its store until further notice.

• The Reeves Community Center in Mount Airy has been closed temporarily.

• The Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center has suspended visitation and volunteer services. “This suspension is being done on a day-to-day basis. However, this suspension could last as long as two weeks or more,” Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said. “The decision is being implemented to follow recommendations from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.”

• The Mount Airy News has closed its office to public traffic, asking individuals needing to do business with the paper do so by phone or email.

• Surry Electric Membership Corporation has closed its office to public traffic, asking individuals needing to do business with the firm do so by phone or email or at the drive-through window. Additionally, the company has said it will temporarily suspend all account turn-offs due to non-payment.

• The Surry County government center is asking anyone needing to do business with the county to utilize telephone or email to do so.

• All programs at the Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia, through at least March 30, have been canceled and the office closed; all programs scheduled at the Reynolds Homestead Community Enrichment Center and Creative Arts Center through April 30 also have been canceled. Individuals registered for activities requiring an advance payment will be contacted about program credit and refund options.

Do you have a cancellation or postponement? Send those to jpeters@mtairynews.com and we’ll post online and in our print editions.

Armfield Center, Northern Wellness now closed