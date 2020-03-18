Rockford Elementary celebrates Read Across America

Christopher Meeks, Alondra Martinez-Alonzo, and Raylee Johnson read “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish” in the media center and completed an activity. Submitted photo

Submitted photo Valeria Estudillo dressed as the Cat in the Hat while enjoying Dr. Seuss activities in the gym. - Submitted photo Cathryn Edmonds dressed as Cindy Lou Who. - Submitted photo Kaden and Jaycee Dalton dressed up for the costume contest as the Lorax and Fox in Socks. - - Submitted photo Kindergarten teachers Kristi Freeman, Caitlin Voigt and Michelle Porterfield dressed up for Read Across America Week.

Students and staff at Rockford Elementary School recently celebrated Read Across America Week.

Students participated in activities each day to celebrate the life and works of Dr. Seuss. The week starting with students participating in a costume contest and focused on the book Happy Birthday to You.

Fun activities were planned throughout the week including guest readers and special activities in the gym and media center relating to Dr. Seuss books.