Traffic into county to be restricted

Steps are under way by Surry officials to restrict tour bus and other traffic entering the county in an effort to keep the coronavirus away.

“We really have no choice,” Surry Emergency Services Director John Shelton said today of what will be an unprecedented move.

But Shelton and other local officials are in agreement that such bold actions are needed to keep local residents from encountering the disease of which there were more than 4,000 confirmed cases across the U.S. at last report — and counting.

“We’re just going to do everything we possibly can to protect the citizens.”

The plan to restrict traffic into Surry was discussed during a conference call Tuesday morning which included representatives of the health department and other affected county agencies, hospitals, law enforcement, businesses and others.

That call was prompted by the Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), which has been constantly monitoring the COVID-19 situation.

Shelton also was planning to meet later in the day with law enforcement officials to discuss exactly how the restriction on traffic into the county will be implemented.

“We’re probably going to be putting signage out,” the emergency services director said of entry points, which also is expected to involve a law enforcement presence.

“It’s going to be quite a process for sure, but this whole thing’s been quite a process,” Shelton said of dealing with the coronavirus outbreak that seems to present a new slate of problems with each passing day.

Infected areas a concern

One focus of the travel restriction is on keeping people from entering Surry County who are from areas known to have high concentrations of the coronavirus.

In highlighting the threat, Shelton said Pilot Mountain State Park had 6,000 visitors this weekend from all over. He added that people have come to the county from states such as New York and New Jersey which are experiencing high concentrations of the coronavirus.

This has led Surry officials to be especially concerned about tour buses.

Shelton said a restriction will be issued to prohibit buses from coming in “until this (the coronavirus) is brought under control.” The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce, which coordinates such visits, is assisting with this in a proactive manner by putting the brakes on tours previously planned.

“The chamber has already starting the process of cancelling (those),” Shelton said.

Exactly how the restrictions on travel in general are to be implemented had not been decided Tuesday morning, including any allowances to be made for people who commute to the county to work.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/breaking-news-11.gif

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.