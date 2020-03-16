Mayfest, Fiddlers Convention to be postponed

The list of events and facilities closing in attempts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 continues to grow as increasingly dire warnings are released by state and federal officials.

Monday afternoon, the CDC officially recommended all gatherings of 10 or more people be suspended. That followed a recommendation from North Carolina officials that all gatherings of 50 or more people — even outdoors — be avoided for at least the next eight weeks.

As a result, on Monday Pilot Mountain Mayor Evan Cockerham declared an official state of emergency. As part of that declaration, the town’s regular Mayfest will be postponed.

“We will work closely with the Civic Club to move Mayfest 2020,” he said. The declaration also means all public meetings in Pilot Mountain, “unless deemed necessary to carry out essential responsibilities,” will be suspended.

In addition, the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History has canceled all remaining programs in March, although the museum will remain open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays. The museum said in a written statement it would individually contact people who had registered for the blacksmithing workshop.

“We have put additional sanitization protocols in place to help ensure the health and safety of our guests, volunteers and staff,” according to Amy Snyder, curator of collections at the museum. “We’d love to see you here at the museum, but if you’re sick or think you may be an asymptomatic carrier please stay home. Otherwise, wash your hands often and be safe out there.”

Other events being canceled or postponed, include:

• The 11th annual Surry Old Time Fiddlers Convention, scheduled for April 3-4 at Surry Community College in Dobson, has been postponed, though a make-up date has not been selected.

• The Mount Airy Ministerial Association’s remaining Lenten Services as well as the community wide Good Friday Service. The remaining Lenten services had been scheduled for March 18, March 25, April 1, and April 8 at Central United Methodist Church and the Good Friday service was slated for April 10 at Franklin Heights United Methodist Church.

• The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce’s Excellence in Business Awards, scheduled for March 19, has been postponed indefinitely.

• Betty Lynn’s appearance at the Andy Griffith Museum, scheduled for Friday, March 20, has been canceled.

• The March 22 Quiz Bowl, scheduled for The Andy Griffith Playhouse, had been canceled.

• The Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Surry County Parks & Recreation and scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at Fisher River Park in Dobson, has been canceled.

Public agencies closing or altering operations include:

• The Reeves Community Center in Mount Airy has been closed temporarily.

• The Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center has suspended visitation and volunteer services.

“This suspension is being done on a day-to-day basis. However, this suspension could last as long as two weeks or more,” Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said. “The decision is being implemented to follow recommendations from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.”

• The Armfield Civic Center in Pilot Mountain remains open for members. However, no new members will be accepted over the next two weeks, nor will anyone be allowed to use the facilities with a guest pass during that time period.

All group meetings, practices, and gatherings will be eliminated, and all fitness classes will be eliminated for two weeks. There will be no before and after school care, no nursery care for that two-week period, and all facility rentals scheduled during that period will be postponed or canceled. No additional rentals for April will be accepted.

“Additionally, we are prepared to limit the number of members in our workout area to comply with social distancing recommendations,” the agency said on its website. “Your workout time may be limited and your may need to wait before being allowed to access an area of the facility.”

• Northern Wellness and Fitness Center is open regular hours, but all classes and programs have been temporarily suspended.

“We have increased the cleaning schedule of our commonly used areas including equipment, restrooms, and work stations,” said Ashly Lancaster, director of marketing at Northern Regional Hospital. “Members and guests are asked to avoid visiting the gym if they have any signs of illness. As with the hospital restrictions, we may consider additional actions in the future as necessary.”

• The Mount Airy News has closed its office to public traffic, asking individuals needing to do business with the paper do so by phone or email.

• Surry Electric Membership Corporation has closed its office to public traffic, asking individuals needing to do business with the firm do so by phone or email. Additionally, the company has said it will temporarily suspend all account turn-offs due to non-payment.

• The Surry County government center is asking anyone needing to do business with the county to utilize telephone or email to do so.

• All programs at the Reynolds Homestead in Critz, Virginia, through at least March 30 have been canceled and the office closed; all programs scheduled at the Reynolds Homestead Community Enrichment Center and Creative Arts Center through April 30 also have been canceled. Individuals registered for activities requiring an advance payment will be contacted about program credit and refund options.

Do you have a cancellation or postponement? Send those to jpeters@mtairynews.com and we’ll post online and in our print editions.

