Three sworn-in as Guardian ad Litem volunteers

New Guardian Ad Litem volunteers Elizabeth Sandoval, Jessica Jones and Sarah Morris pose for a photo with Judge Spencer G. Key Jr. at a recent swearing-in ceremony for the three.

Three area residents were recently sworn-in as Guardian ad Litem advocates in Surry County.

Elizabeth Sandoval, Jessica Jones and Sarah Morris all were sworn in by the Honorable Spencer G. Key Jr. in a brief ceremony late in February.

Guardian ad Litem volunteers are court-appointed advocates for children who are in court as victims of child abuse or neglect.

Potential volunteers must complete an application and go through a criminal history and background check. Once approved, volunteers go through a 30-hour training program where they learn about abuse and neglect, court process, conducting interviews and preparing court reports.

Upon completion of the training volunteers are sworn in as officers of the court by a judge. After this they are paired with a child who is before the court as a result of abuse or neglect. The volunteer interviews parents, neighbors, social workers, teachers, medical personnel, or anyone else with knowledge of the child’s situation. The volunteer then makes a written report to the court detailing those findings and makes recommendations as to what is best for this child.

The volunteer is a neutral person who advocates only for the best interests of the child. Their purpose is not to point fingers, but to provide the judge with as much information as possible about the situation.

There is a need for additional volunteers in Surry County. There is a Guardian ad Litem volunteer training scheduled to begin April 21. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer or wanting more information about the program should visit website at www.volunteerforgal.org or contact Colleen Goetzke at the District 17B, Surry County office at 336-386-3721.