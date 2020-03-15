Reeves Center closed, other events canceled

Mount Airy has shut down the Reeves Community Center as part of its response to the growing COVID-19 threat, and Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt has temporarily suspended visitation to inmates at the county detention facility.

Those moves, along with the cancellation and postponement of many local events as a way to keep crowds from gathering — are aimed at slowing, or preventing, the spread of the virus among area residents.

Mount Airy City Manager Barbara Jones said Friday that officials will limit any city-sponsored gatherings of 100 or more people, in keeping with an executive order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper. Among moves to accomplish this includes suspending all parks and recreation activities and athletics, including after school child care, memberships and 21-hour passes.

“These programs and facility closings will remain in place and will follow the recommendation of the CDC and state and local health departments,” Jones said.

The measures come after she, Mayor David Rowe and other staff members met with Surry County Emergency Management Director John Shelton Friday to discuss public safety measures related to COVID-19.

Jones said while the Reeves Center is closed, city staff will disinfect the building and equipment. She said membership fees will be extended because of the closing. City greenways and outside recreation facilities will remain open for individual use, she said.

“We encourage individuals to familiarize and practice CDC-recommended best practices for preventing the potential spread of coronavirus,” Jones said in a written statement.

The closing of the center is just one of many measures local governments and organizations are taking.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on Friday said it had suspended its visitation and volunteer services effective immediately.

“This suspension is being done on a day-to-day basis. However, this suspension could last as long as two weeks or more,” Sheriff Hiatt said. “The decision is being implemented to follow recommendations from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.”

One of the first big annual events put in limbo was the Excellence in Business Awards, sponsored by the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce. The lunch and award ceremony had been scheduled for March 19, but the chamber has postponed the gathering indefinitely.

“This decision is being made with an abundance of caution to protect event attendees, members of the chamber, and our staff,” said Chamber President and CEO Randy Collins. “We are confident that the event will be rescheduled later in the year.”

In making the decision, he also referred to the governor’s request for organizations to not hold gatherings of more than 100 individuals.

Among other events canceled or postponed are:

• The Mount Airy Ministerial Association’s remaining Lenten Services as well as the community wide Good Friday Service. The remaining Lenten services had been scheduled for March 18, March 25, April 1, and April 8 at Central United Methodist Church and the Good Friday service was slated for April 10 at Franklin Heights United Methodist Church.

Minister DM Dalton said the cancellations were necessary to comply with health officials’ warnings against large gatherings, which could help spread the virus.

• The Surry Arts Council has canceled the appearance of Betty Lynn at the Andy Griffith Museum, scheduled for Friday, March 21, and the organization has canceled the Saturday, March 22, Quiz Bowl.

“Various school programming was canceled today for the rest of the school year,” arts council Executive Director Tanya Jones said Friday. She added that other arts council events and facilities remain open and scheduled for now, but that she and other officials there are monitoring the situation closely.

• The Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Surry County Parks & Recreation and scheduled for Saturday, March 28, at Fisher River Park in Dobson has been canceled.

Church services

While the governor on Saturday issued an order banning all gatherings of 100 or more people, it was not clear how many local churches would be postponing services this weekend. Among those who had reported they would be are:

• First Baptist of Mount Airy — Sunday morning services canceled

• Central United Methodist of Mount Airy — all services and events canceled Sunday through Tuesday

• Christ Community Church of Mount Airy — Sunday morning services canceled

• Field of Grace Baptist of Dobson — Sunday School canceled, though the church was reporting as of 6 p.m. Saturday it would have morning service.

• Trinity Episcopal of Mount Airy — Sunday morning services canceled

• Blue Hollow Baptist of Mount Airy — Sunday morning services canceled

• First Presbyterian of Pilot Mountain — Sunday School and services canceled

• First United Methodist of Pilot Mountain — Sunday morning services canceled

• Jessup Grove Baptist of Pilot Mountain — All Sunday services canceled.

• Poplar Springs Baptist of State Road — Sunday morning services canceled

Do you have a cancellation or postponement? Send those to jpeters@mtairynews.com and we’ll post online and in our print editions.