Commissioner Ron Niland, center, gestures during a discussion on a proposal by fellow city board member Marie Wood, right, to have Mount Airy explore ways to work with other local government officials in Surry to save money, and also look inward for cuts. Commissioner Steve Yokeley is seated to the left. -

Members of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners seem to have the same goal — identifying ways to streamline the city budget — but different philosophies on how to accomplish that.

This was evident in a 3-2 vote at the board’s meeting last Thursday which was initiated by Commissioner Marie Wood, one of three new council members elected in November.

Wood had asked to have a discussion on possible “interlocal” agreements placed on the meeting agenda, which refers to ways Mount Airy might join with the Surry County government, for example, to provide certain services and save money for each.

The South Ward representative explained that she wants to “look everywhere for possibilities” in combining services, saving money and increasing efficiency, including such items as buying cheaper paper or other supplies.

But Wood’s plan encountered immediate resistance from Commissioner Jon Cawley, who questioned the scope of what she was seeking, especially when Wood said she also supported an internal examination among all city departments pinpointing those same targets.

“Where they can save any kind of money,” she commented.

Wood said her motivation is simple: “I don’t want to go to the citizens again and say, ‘we need to raise property taxes.”’

In 2018, the city commissioners, which had a different makeup than the present council, approved a 25-percent hike in property taxes, from 48 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to 60 cents.

The negative public relations impact from that move has continued to linger, and Wood and two other new commissioners — Tom Koch and Ron Niland — were elected in November on platforms essentially stressing greater control over city finances.

But the present council faces ongoing financial difficulties that threaten to reduce city reserve funds and potential additional strains from salary increases and $42 million in capital needs looming for vehicles, equipment and infrastructure projects.

“I’m just talking about looking under every rock to do whatever we can to save this city some money,” Wood said.

Duplicating efforts?

Commissioner Cawley, along with fellow board member Steve Yokeley, seemed to generally like the idea of interlocal agreements, but sought to draw the line at the self-examination portion of an all-encompassing motion subsequently made by Wood. “I think that’s too broad,” Yokeley said.

This led to a 3-2 vote in which both elements were approved by Wood, Koch and Niland, with Cawley and Yokeley as the dissenters.

The latter’s belief was that the internal controls Wood wants already are occurring and the formal vote on the matter and the mandate posed would put more burden on municipal staff members.

“I think what you’re asking for is what the city manager and staff do every year,” Yokeley told Wood at one point.

“That is something we try to continually do,” City Manager Barbara Jones said of seeking cuts and more efficiency within departments. “We will continue to look for those things.”

“I think the city staff has been doing that for years and years,” said Cawley. “So I don’t see how it (Wood’s motion) is going to produce anything.”

Cawley further said Mount Airy needs to be careful with interlocal agreements in which city operations might be merged with those of the county.

“Legally we could cut our police department and use the (Surry) sheriff’s department and save money,” he said, but this would lessen the law enforcement presence in town while also posing logistical problems for the county agency.

Wood said she does not want such drastic outcomes among staff members. “I’m not asking them to fire themselves.”

And in response to the idea that the city staff has long been examining individual departments for duplication or other inefficiencies, Wood suggested more effort could be devoted to this task.

The other two board members voiced support for her dual-edged motion in achieving the 3-2 margin of victory.

“I’m all for it,” Koch said.

Niland agreed with both the interlocal and inter-departmental reviews.

“We’re in a position now where we have to do it — and I think it’s a good time to do it,” he said.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

