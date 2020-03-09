East Surry student wins speech contest

Pictured are participants in the annual Rotary District 7690 Four-Way Test High School Speech Contest. They are, from left, Nick Abele, Christina Agnew, Jane Antonas, Mattie Beeson, Savannah Bernston, Jackson Campbell, Seeva Cherukuri, Marion Dewey, D’Andre Gaye, Luis Hernandez, Chloe Hunter, Weatherly Reeves, Charlotte Renner, Zach Thompson, and Timothy White.

Pictured are participants in the annual Rotary District 7690 Four-Way Test High School Speech Contest. They are, from left, Nick Abele, Christina Agnew, Jane Antonas, Mattie Beeson, Savannah Bernston, Jackson Campbell, Seeva Cherukuri, Marion Dewey, D’Andre Gaye, Luis Hernandez, Chloe Hunter, Weatherly Reeves, Charlotte Renner, Zach Thompson, and Timothy White. - Chloe Hunter, an East Surry High School student who won the contest, is pictured with District Governor District 7690 Randy Perkins. - Weatherly Reeves, a North Surry High School sophomore, is shown giving her speech. -

An East Surry High School student recently claimed first place in a speech competition held at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown.

Chloe Hunter, sponsored by the Surry Sunrise Rotary Club, was the winner of the annual Rotary District 7690 Four-Way Test High School Speech Contest. Weatherly Reeves, a North Surry High School sophomore sponsored by the Mount Airy Rotary Club, also qualified for and participated in the event.

Students were challenged to deliver a speech to fellow students on how using the Rotary’s Four-Way test can help them make ethical decisions in their lives to promote a lifetime of ethical behavior.

Rotary’s Four-Way Test states: Of the things we think, say, or do:

1. Is it the truth?

2. Is it fair to all concerned?

3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?