New doctor joins Northern Regional staff

George B. “Wynn” Newsome, MD, a board-certified urology specialist, has joined the medical staff of Northern Regional Hospital. Dr. Newsome, whose first official day with the local practice will be Monday, served previously as a practicing urologist at Novant Health Urology, in Winston-Salem.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Newsome to our specialty physician staff,” said Chris A. Lumsden, president and chief executive officer of Northern Regional Hospital. “Dr. Newsome’s advanced clinical knowledge of urological conditions, his extensive experience in diagnosing and treating patients effectively, and his enthusiastic approach to community-based care make him a valuable addition to our hospital’s team of clinical specialists.”

For Dr. Newsome, moving to the Northern Urology outpatient office in Mount Airy is a bit like a homecoming – since he is already familiar with his two physician colleagues at that practice site, urologists Dr. John Davis and Dr. David Werle, as well as many other Northern Regional Hospital physicians.

“I am excited to re-acquaint myself with several familiar faces at Northern, and also meet and interact with many new individuals – to include patients and professional colleagues,” said Dr. Newsome. During a recent visit to Northern Regional, he said he was impressed with its state-of-the-art technologies and facility.

“I was also positively influenced by the collective energy and commitment of the physicians and staff who provide nationally-recognized quality care to patients,” he said.

As part of Northern’s Urology Department, Dr. Newsome will treat patients who present with all forms of minor or major general urologic problems – including stone diseases (affecting the kidneys, bladder, and/or urethra), voiding problems, urinary tract infections, incontinence issues, sexual problems, enlarged prostate, and cancers of the prostate, bladder and kidneys.

Dr. Newsome says his initial interest in urology was largely due to the “hybrid” nature of the specialty – in that it’s part surgery, part medicine – which permits him to apply immediate procedural “fixes” to some problems and then continue to see his patients on a regular basis. Dr. Newsome believes his patients appreciate his “old school” one-on-one approach to care – which enables him to spend time to get to know them, their family, and their unique medical issues.

“My patients know that I’ll take the time needed so that I don’t have to review their medical chart to know who they are and why they’re coming to see me,” he said. “When I enter an exam room, I look at and listen to my patient – not just stare at a bright computer screen.”

Outside the exam room, though, Dr. Newsome embraces advanced technologies such as enhanced imaging modalities that improve patient care. “Today’s ultra-sophisticated diagnostic modalities – such as Northern Regional Hospital’s new, state-of-the-art MRI system – enhance a physician’s ability to render a detailed diagnosis and develop a treatment plan that will work best for each patient,” he said.

Dr. Newsome’s interest in becoming a physician was ignited early on by his father, a general internist/cardiologist who practiced in Winston-Salem for more than 30 years. Following in his father’s footsteps, the young Newsome enrolled in Wake Forest University School of Medicine to launch his educational journey to become a physician. After earning his medical degree in 1989, he went on to complete his general surgery and urology residency programs at Shands Hospital / Veterans Administration Medical Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Dr. Newsome is a longstanding member of a variety of professional societies and organizations, including the American Urological Association and the North Carolina Medical Society. He is also a Certified Diplomate of the American Board of Urology.

When not helping patients, Dr. Newsome enjoys spending time with his family – which includes his wife Jody, a medical assistant; their blended four daughters; and Cooper, the much-spoiled family pet. “Cooper, my male dog companion and confidante, helps me counter all the estrogen in the house,” jokes Dr. Newsome. An avid golfer since medical school, Dr. Newsome also likes to play the sport competitively.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Wynn Newsome, call 336-786-5144 or visit the Northern Urology outpatient office at 423 S. South Street, in Mount Airy